Welcome to GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin


An introductory walkthrough of GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin, led by Apollo’s mobile team. Watch this workshop on-demand to learn the basics and advantages of GraphQL for mobile app development, along with integrating and using Apollo Kotlin.

**No prior experience with GraphQL is required, but prior experience developing Android applications is recommended

Meet the Speakers

Benoit Lubek

Sr Staff Software Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Martin Bonnin

Sr Staff Software Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to add the Apollo SDK to a project

How to use GraphQL operations to generate code

How to use the SDK to send and receive data with GraphQL

