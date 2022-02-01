Welcome to GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin

An introductory walkthrough of GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin, led by Apollo’s mobile team. Watch this workshop on-demand to learn the basics and advantages of GraphQL for mobile app development, along with integrating and using Apollo Kotlin.
**No prior experience with GraphQL is required, but prior experience developing Android applications is recommended
Meet the Speakers
Benoit Lubek
Sr Staff Software Engineer, Apollo GraphQL
Martin Bonnin
Sr Staff Software Engineer, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to add the Apollo SDK to a project
How to use GraphQL operations to generate code
How to use the SDK to send and receive data with GraphQL