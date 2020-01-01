DOWNLOADABLE E-BOOK

Graph Champions Guide

Persuade better.
Drive change.

Convince your company
to adopt a data graph

If you and your teams see the promise of the data graph but are unsure how to start, or get over the next hurdle, this multi-part guide is for you. Through several chapters, we explore the entire graph journey from initial concept to consensus building, offering practical tips you can apply to ensure your organization realizes the full potential of the graph.

You can download part 1 today and more parts will be coming soon.

What You'll Learn:


How to think like a Graph Champion

How to align your graph roll out to your company’s objectives

Choosing the right way to pitch the graph to your organization

Written by Apollo's GraphQL Experts

Dan Boerner

Apollo Graph Champion

