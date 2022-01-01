Start building a new generation of apps on the supergraph in minutes with modular backend development, advanced query execution, and a complete set of tools for graph delivery.
Leave behind monolithic architectures and disparate GraphQL BFFs. Get on the supergraph with GraphOS.
Monoliths cause bottlenecks that slow down app development at every scale. With GraphOS, you build your graph on a modular, scalable architecture with subgraphs that link to each other.
Connect your existing graph to GraphOS to automatically make it your first subgraph. Add more subgraphs when you’re ready.
Operate the supergraph on top of your existing services. Connect to anything npm with Apollo Server, use open source subgraph frameworks like graphql-java, or build your own – it’s open standards.
GraphOS links your subgraphs together into the supergraph with a blazing-fast, cloud-native runtime. Access all underlying capabilities with a single GraphQL query and get automatic support for advanced GraphQL features like @defer.
The query planner and execution engine in GraphOS enable you to gather data from multiple linked subgraphs with a single query, delivering on the true promise of GraphQL.
GraphOS supports the latest GraphQL features within the supergraph layer. Use directives like @defer to optimize your app performance even if your subgraph server doesn’t support it natively.
GraphOS couples the flexibility and distribution of the cloud with all of the speed, power, and advanced capabilities of Apollo Router – our supergraph runtime binary written in Rust.
Modern apps change by the hour, and your API architecture needs to do the same. GraphOS gives you the tools to develop schemas collaboratively with a single source of truth, deliver changes safely with graph CI/CD, and improve performance with field and operation-level observability.
Explore and collaborate
GraphOS gives your schemas a home in the cloud where you can discover capabilities with ⌘K search, editor hints, latency estimates, and query plan preview. Make the supergraph easier to navigate by saving and sharing collections of operations.
Develop for different environments & audiences
Prevent breaking changes
Manage schema variants that align with environments like development, staging, and production. Create advanced variant types that restrict user access and filter out certain fields.
Observe and optimize
Track usage metrics at the field, client, and operation level, so that you know when it’s safe to deprecate out-of-date services without causing breaking changes. Dig into individual operation performance down to the resolver level to improve app performance.
Fields
Clients
Operations
Control who can access your supergraph and it’s tooling. Tailor and protect your graph with advanced variants.
Protected variants
Mark mission-critical variants as protected, and limit who can make schema changes.
Schema contracts
Create tailored variants of your supergraph for different audiences by filtering out fields and types with certain tags.
Protected variants
Apply user roles inside GraphOS to define who can publish schema changes, create documentation, and view metrics.
Apollo follows industry best-practices for data security and has been certified compliant by independent third parties.
SOC 2 type 1 and type 2 reports
Doyensec audited infrastructure
