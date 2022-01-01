Fast, unified query execution

GraphOS links your subgraphs together into the supergraph with a blazing-fast, cloud-native runtime. Access all underlying capabilities with a single GraphQL query and get automatic support for advanced GraphQL features like @defer.

One query, many subgraphs The query planner and execution engine in GraphOS enable you to gather data from multiple linked subgraphs with a single query, delivering on the true promise of GraphQL.

Advanced GraphQL features built-in GraphOS supports the latest GraphQL features within the supergraph layer. Use directives like @defer to optimize your app performance even if your subgraph server doesn’t support it natively.