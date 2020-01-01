GraphQL Observability

Event Description
GraphQL is an immensely powerful tool and while there are tons of resources out there on how to leverage it, there doesn't seem to be much open discussion around Day 2 (maintenance in production) operations of GraphQL.
In this talk, we'll be focusing on applying OpenTelemetry to federated GraphQL services to empower teams through observability.
How observability works and why you need it
Using Open Telemetry in Apollo Server
Using Open Telemetry in a Federated Graph
Ash Narcisse
Engineer at Apollo