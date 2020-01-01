Platform
Pricing

THE APOLLO PLATFORM

An integrated solution to take you from a POC to a centralized graph, across thousands of engineers.

Learn more

REQUEST A DEMO

Tools for collaboration, observability, federation, and more.

See how we can help

APOLLO STUDIO

Develop

A central access point and hub for your team to stay up-to-date.

Deliver

Automatic tests for breaking changes in CI, and more.

Observe

Full insight into exactly how your graph is being used.

OPEN SOURCE

Apollo Client

Manage your full app's state and connect to queries seamlessly.

Apollo Federation

A single data graph composed from multiple underlying services.

Tooling

Devtools and editor extenions for support directly in your workflow.

DEVELOPERS

Hands-on TrainingNEW
Tutorials

EVENTS

GraphQL Summit Worldwide

Enterprise

Learn more about how we can help you make one uniform graph for your entire organization.

Learn more

Customers

Learn how Apollo is transforming the way industry leaders build apps.

Case studies

Guide

Read Apollo’s guide to scaling GraphQL in the Enterprise

GraphQL at Enterprise Scale

Security

Get in touch with us to request our SOC2 certificate.

Get in touch

ABOUT US

Leadership
Open Positions
Sign inCreate Account

GRAPHQL SUMMIT

GraphQL Summit Worldwide Keynote

What You'll Learn

Event Description

From package managers for your favorite programming language to repositories for your code, developers have come to realize that we need a place to collaborate and gain insight into the software and systems we create. We want to know how things evolve, ensure changes to our graphs are safe and have been adequately tested.

At Apollo, we believe data graphs are no different, and that's why we created the graph registry. The Registry provides a foundation for you as your team and graph grow. You shouldn't have to deal with accidentally deploying breaking changes or exposing sensitive information about your graph to the public. It's why we believe the Registry is the future, and we're working to provide the services developers, teams, and companies of all sizes will need to be successful on their data graph journey.

How schema registries are the future of collaboration for data graphs

How Studio and it’s many features make collaborating around a more productive and reliable

Registering graphs with Rover, a new CLI from Apollo that makes it easy to test and deploy your graph to Apollo Studio’s registry

Designing schemas with Workbench, a new schema design tool built by the Solutions team at Apollo

Meet the Speakers

Michael Watson

Solutions Architect at Apollo

Danielle Man

Engineering Manager at Apollo

Jake Dawkins

Engineer at Apollo

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Company
About UsCareersOpen PositionsTeamInterns
Community
GraphQL SummitApollo SpectrumBlog
Help
Contact an ExpertGet SupportWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy