How to be a Graph Champion

Event Description
If you are working to advance the data graph within your team, your group, or your company you’ll want to listen as graph champions from Zillow, American Airlines and PayPal share hard-fought lessons and deep learnings.
How focusing on inspirational objectives and key results and giving your teams the creative freedom to execute lead to success
How successful champions map the technical benefits of a common graph to team, customer and business benefits
Why it's so important to focus on incremental wins and agility to keep up progress and morale when roadblocks arise
Matt Edelman
Web Platform Engineer at PayPal
Robbie Sawers
Director of Engineering at Zillow
Andy Vadja
Principal Programmer at American Airlines