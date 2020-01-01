Platform
GRAPHQL SUMMIT

Oh Hello Apollo Client, Farewell Redux

What You'll Learn

Event Description

A good state management library should have the ability to manage side effects, transform data and update state. Apollo client 3 has all of that but where does that stand with Redux? If you were also a skeptic then you will enjoy this talk as Ankita takes you through her journey of adopting and scaling Apollo client for state management.

In this talk, Ankita will draw comparisons with Redux and Context and walk you through how a e-commerce application has adopted it and scaled it.

How hooks allowed the team to remove redux actions

Use local-only fields and type policies to manage all client data in one place

How to use reactive variables for authentication

Meet the Speakers

Ankita Kulkarni

Tech Lead at Loblaw Digital

