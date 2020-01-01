Testing React Apollo Client

Event Description
"Quality means doing it right when no one is looking". This is a quote by Henry Ford which is applicable to our software development world as well. Writing good tests results in creating better software products, with higher quality which are prone to fewer errors.
In this talk, Adhithi will walk you through testing your GraphQL operations with Apollo Client. We will write tests for our React client application that uses Apollo GraphQL. By the end of this talk, you will be familiar with best practices for testing React components that use Apollo Client for its GraphQL operations.
Testing React components
Testing Queries and Mutations
Testing error and loading states
Adhithi Ravichandran
Founder and Owner at Surya Consulting, Inc.