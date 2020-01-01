Platform
How to be a Graph Champion

What You'll Learn

Event Description

If you are working to advance the data graph within your team, your group, or your company you’ll want to listen as graph champions from Zillow, American Airlines and PayPal share hard-fought lessons and deep learnings.

How focusing on inspirational objectives and key results and giving your teams the creative freedom to execute lead to success

How successful champions map the technical benefits of a common graph to team, customer and business benefits

Why it's so important to focus on incremental wins and agility to keep up progress and morale when roadblocks arise

Meet the Speakers

Matt Edelman

Web Platform Engineer at PayPal

Robbie Sawers

Director of Engineering at Zillow

Andy Vadja

Principal Programmer at American Airlines

