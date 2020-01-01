Summit Scale Keynote

Event Description
Join Matt DeBergalis, CTO of Apollo GraphQL for a talk about how adopting a common graph helps engineering organizations become more agile and better prepared for the future.
Why technology and businesses need to be composable in order to be agile
Hear stories of how teams that are adopting GraphQL are shipping software faster and transforming their organizations
What does a solutions layer look like and how to think about your data graph as a product
Matt DeBergalis
CTO at Apollo GraphQL