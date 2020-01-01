Collaborate Better.
Software teams adopt GraphQL to accelerate feature delivery and improve developer experience. But as adoption grows, companies struggle with scaling GraphQL across teams, either because their monolithic API has become a product development bottleneck or they have to contend with multiple overlapping APIs that create duplication and confusion for developers.
The solution to scaling GraphQL is a single, unified data graph federated across multiple teams. A federated graph provides consistency and stability for the organization while empowering teams to go faster and adapt the graph over time. Teams also benefit from shared infrastructure and learnings. This e-book covers the key consideration for consolidating to a federated graph.
Understand why and when you should consolidate your GraphQL efforts
Understand how consolidation helps scale GraphQL across an enterprise
Empower Graph Champions to lead your consolidation effort
How to design a consolidated architecture with Freedom
Federated schema design best practices NEW
Jeff Hampton
Engineering Manager
Mandi Wise
Solutions Architect
Michael Watson
Solutions Architect
