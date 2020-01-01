DOWNLOADABLE E-BOOK

GraphQL at Enterprise Scale

Collaborate Better.
Ship Faster.

Scale your data graph
enterprise-wide

Software teams adopt GraphQL to accelerate feature delivery and improve developer experience. But as adoption grows, companies struggle with scaling GraphQL across teams, either because their monolithic API has become a product development bottleneck or they have to contend with multiple overlapping APIs that create duplication and confusion for developers.

The solution to scaling GraphQL is a single, unified data graph federated across multiple teams. A federated graph provides consistency and stability for the organization while empowering teams to go faster and adapt the graph over time. Teams also benefit from shared infrastructure and learnings. This e-book covers the key consideration for consolidating to a federated graph.

What You'll Learn:


Understand why and when you should consolidate your GraphQL efforts

Understand how consolidation helps scale GraphQL across an enterprise

Empower Graph Champions to lead your consolidation effort

How to design a consolidated architecture with Freedom

Federated schema design best practices NEW

Written by Apollo's GraphQL Experts

Jeff Hampton

Engineering Manager

Mandi Wise

Solutions Architect

Michael Watson

Solutions Architect

