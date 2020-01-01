Software teams adopt GraphQL to accelerate feature delivery and improve developer experience. But as adoption grows, companies struggle with scaling GraphQL across teams, either because their monolithic API has become a product development bottleneck or they have to contend with multiple overlapping APIs that create duplication and confusion for developers.

The solution to scaling GraphQL is a single, unified data graph federated across multiple teams. A federated graph provides consistency and stability for the organization while empowering teams to go faster and adapt the graph over time. Teams also benefit from shared infrastructure and learnings. This e-book covers the key consideration for consolidating to a federated graph.