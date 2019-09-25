Platform
Pricing Migration FAQ
Your questions, answered.
We’ve answered the most common questions about our pricing change, how to move from your current plan to our new price-per-user plan, and other changes related to migration. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, feel free to contact us with your questions.

What is changing on September 25th 2019?

We’re changing the pricing for Apollo Team plan subscriptions. Beginning September 25th 2019, all new Team plan subscriptions will be billed according to the number of members in your Studio (formerly Engine) organization, instead of according to the number of GraphQL operations (queries, mutations, etc.) that your organization executes per month.
A Team plan subscription will cost $49 per user per month when paid annually, or $59 per user per month when paid monthly.

Why is Apollo making this change?

The Apollo platform helps your company collaborate and ship features faster by integrating your services into a shared data graph. A plan that charges per user reflects the value that Apollo provides much better than a plan that charges based on your total query volume.
This change will also simplify billing and billing management. Query-based pricing was tough to forecast and keep track of. User-based pricing is easier to manage by reviewing your organization’s members from the Studio UI.

Which users am I billed for?

You are billed for each user that’s a member of Studio organization associated with your plan. You can review these members from the Studio UI.

Will my Studio organization remain synced with my GitHub organization?

No. Beginning September 25th 2019, Studio organizations will no longer sync their member lists with a GitHub organization. Instead, you will be able to manage organizations and their members directly from the Studio UI. Anyone in your organization can invite new users to your organization by email or an invite link.
As a result of this change, Apollo will no longer require (or request) access to your GitHub organizations. Users can continue to log in to Studio with their GitHub account. New Graph Manager users will now have the option to create their account with an email address and password.

Are changes being made to any other Studio plans?

The “Community” plan will be renamed to the “Free” plan, but nothing else about it will change.

How will billing work if I’m a new user signing up for the Team plan?

User-based pricing is available now, so feel free to sign up and enjoy our 14-day free trial. During the trial, you can freely add and remove members from your organization. Any time after the trial completes, you can sign up for a Team plan subscription and choose either annual or monthly billing.
If you choose annual billing, Apollo charges you $588 per user annually (equaling $49 per user per month). Your plan’s auto-renewal date is set one year from your signup date. You will receive a renewal reminder email one month before your renewal date.
During any given month, you can add new members to your Graph Manager organization. Our “no-worries billing” policy will give you a chance to review your member list one week before the 1st of the following month. On the 1st of each month, if your member count exceeds the number of annual subscriptions you’ve purchased to date, Apollo charges you a prorated annual subscription amount for each new member.
If you choose monthly billing, Apollo charges you a pro-rated amount for the current month on the day you sign up, then charges you on the 1st of each following month. Our “no-worries billing” policy will give you a chance to review new users in your organization one week before your monthly billing date, so you remain in control of your bill.

How will billing work if I have an existing Team plan?

You are currently on the month-to-month query-based plan

Your subscription will be migrated to the Team plan based on the number of users in your team as of November 1st. You should use this time to adjust your team roster by visiting your account settings page. With this change, we are moving all our team plan subscribers to billing on the 1st of each month. Our no-worries billing policy will give you a chance to review new users in your organization one week before the billing date so you remain in control of your bill. If you have any concerns or questions about the new pricing, you can contact sales.

You’re currently on an annual query-based plan

You don’t have to do anything. We will automatically migrate you to user-based pricing on your next renewal date. You can still manage your users by visiting your account settings page. You will receive a reminder email about the renewal one month before your renewal date. If you have any concerns or questions about the new pricing, you can contact sales.

You’re already on an user-based Team plan with different pricing

Chances are our sales team has already reached out to you to discuss the transition. If not, please go ahead and contact sales and we will work with you on your transition. Note that this change does not apply to the Enterprise plan.

You stand to pay significantly more with per-user pricing and you are concerned

We want to work with you to find the right solution for you. Chances are our sales team has already reached out to you. If not, please go ahead and contact sales and we will do just that.
