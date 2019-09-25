Your questions, answered.

User-based pricing is available now, so feel free to sign up and enjoy our 14-day free trial. During the trial, you can freely add and remove members from your organization. Any time after the trial completes, you can sign up for a Team plan subscription and choose either annual or monthly billing.
If you choose annual billing, Apollo charges you $588 per user annually (equaling $49 per user per month). Your plan’s auto-renewal date is set one year from your signup date. You will receive a renewal reminder email one month before your renewal date.
During any given month, you can add new members to your Graph Manager organization. Our “no-worries billing” policy will give you a chance to review your member list one week before the 1st of the following month. On the 1st of each month, if your member count exceeds the number of annual subscriptions you’ve purchased to date, Apollo charges you a prorated annual subscription amount for each new member.
If you choose monthly billing, Apollo charges you a pro-rated amount for the current month on the day you sign up, then charges you on the 1st of each following month. Our “no-worries billing” policy will give you a chance to review new users in your organization one week before your monthly billing date, so you remain in control of your bill.