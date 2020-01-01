How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL

WEBINAR
Event Description
Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences. Tune in to hear how Senior Software Engineer at Square, Lenny Burdette leverages Apollo Federation and Apollo Studio.
How Square accelerates product development
What benefits Square sees as a company
What problems Apollo and GraphQL are helping the Square engineering team solve?
Lenny Burdette
Senior Software Engineer, Square
Jeff Hampton
Head of Solutions Engineering, Apollo