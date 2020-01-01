Target GraphQL Workshop

WEBINAR
Build faster with a common data graph
Event Description
Join us on-demand for a GraphQL workshop just for the Target engineering team. Dan Boerner, Enterprise Graph Champion at Apollo and formerly a Distinguished Product Manager at Expedia, discussed how Expedia used a data graph to accelerate software delivery and improve developer experience. Michael Watson, Solutions Architect, demonstrated how engineering teams can build distributed GraphQL schemas.
We shared some of our insights on running a distributed data graph and demo best practices
Learn how a data graph empowers frontend and backend teams to work more autonomously to ship faster
Michael Watson
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion at Apollo GraphQL. Previously, led GraphQL adoption at Expedia