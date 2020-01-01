Apollo Product Update

Tech Talk
May 2021
Event Description
Watch on-demand to see the latest product updates focused on helping teams manage and scale their federated data graphs safely.
Joe McCarron, Sr. Staff Product Manager at Apollo, covers enhancements to Apollo Studio that help teams using Apollo Federation have more visibility and control over their graph's lifecycle.
Learn how to validate changes to your federated schemas and prevent breaking changes with build checks
Get a preview of the new Launches dashboard in Apollo Studio, which will provide more transparency into the state of federated graph schema launches
See a preview of contracts, a new capability coming to the Apollo platform that helps teams deliver different views of their graph to different audiences.
Joe McCarron
Sr. Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL