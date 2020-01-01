Apollo Product Update Spring 2021

WEBINAR
Building for visibility, flexibility, and control
Event Description
Watch this webinar to get a first-hand look at what the Apollo GraphQL product team has recently shipped. Nathan Dintenfass, Director of Product Management at Apollo, discussed improvements to Apollo Studio, including making it easier to get started in development, enhanced governance, and better visibility for teams.
Learn about our recent updates to Apollo Studio
See why teams are migrating from monolithic GraphQL servers and schema stitching to Apollo Federation
Nathan Dintenfass
Director of Product, Apollo GraphQL