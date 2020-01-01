Transform product delivery with a federated experience graph

WEBINAR
Discover how a leader in the travel industry is using a common graph and Apollo Federation to transform the way they build and deliver user experiences to millions of travelers.
Jim Gust and Dan Boerner (now at Apollo) presented part one of the Expedia graph story at the 2019 GraphQL Summit. In this update, Jim caught us up on what has happened since. He described how and why Expedia spent the last year leaning hard into a “server-driven-ui” oriented around their internal design system and graph-bound “shared-ui” components.
Lessons and pitfalls learned scaling their graph
How to drive adoption of a large data graph through internal education and community building
Best practices for agilely managing a federated schema
How to stay laser focused on delivering customer and business value
Jim Gust
Program Developer, Expedia Group
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL