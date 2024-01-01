GraphQL enables financial services companies to deliver secure, engaging customer experiences across any device.

GraphQL provides the abstraction layer that helps your organization focus more on building engaging digital experiences and less on the complexities of REST API endpoints. A central but federated architecture called a supergraph unlocks GraphQL’s benefits at scale for your organization – across any number of teams, technologies, or languages. Apollo GraphOS empowers your leaders to standardize workflows across teams, improve application performance, as well as deliver GraphQL securely at all times.

More than ever, banking is going mobile. Engineering teams must be able to ship new products and services across any number of channels, both seamlessly and securely. This prevents challenges at the API layer, forcing teams to build unnecessary backends-for-frontends (BFFs) that contribute no business value to an organization.

This e-book outlines how technology leaders in financial services are unblocking agility across all product engineering teams with a GraphQL API layer called a supergraph. Learn best practices for how leading financial institutions are using their supergraph to ship personalized customer experiences more seamlessly, secure APIs declaratively, provide compliant third-party access, and more.