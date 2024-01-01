Developing a platform mindset for APIs

What you'll learn

Guidelines for adopting API platform engineering in your organization High-level requirements for implementing API platform engineering A basic framework for an API platform that promotes composability and reuse

Platform engineering is becoming an industry standard for organizations adopting cloud-native architectures. While it’s a more common discipline in DevOps communities, companies like Netflix and Wayfair apply it to APIs as well. A well-architected API platform drives developer velocity, composability and reuse, a better security model, and better standardization across any number of clients and services.

Guillaume Scheibel is a Principal Engineer from Apollo GraphQL. Prior to joining, he built the platform that served as the source of truth for APIs across Expedia Group as well as its subsidiaries. In this ebook, Guillaume highlights the requirements for building a scalable API platform and outlines what this could look like at your organization.