GraphQL is a critical component for removing technical difficulties and organizational friction that arises across a distributed architecture.

How a federated architecture unlocks GraphQL’s benefits at scale for your organization – across any number of teams, technologies, or languages How to create a GraphQL abstraction layer that helps your organization focus more on building engaging digital experiences and less on the complexities of API development How GraphQL empowers leaders to standardize workflows across teams, improve application performance, and deliver data securely at all times

In the past twenty years, advances in distributed systems and service-oriented architecture patterns have led to an explosion of APIs. While services teams now move quickly and autonomously, their rapid production only adds to an ever-expanding sprawl of REST APIs that consuming clients must integrate and orchestrate, slowing delivery and entangling teams.

This white paper outlines how technology leaders are delivering on their roadmap faster with federated GraphQL APIs that unblock their engineering teams.