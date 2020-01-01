Meet Rover, your graph building companion

Rover is a Command Line Interface (CLI) that makes it extremely easy to build and maintain federated graphs and interact with the Apollo Schema Registry.
fetch
publish
config
NON-FEDERATED
FEDERATED
Rover is a first-class GraphQL client for the Apollo Schema Registry that helps you manage the full lifecycle of your schema. Rover has been built to be integrated seamlessly with Studio and Apollo's other tools.
Runs Anywhere
Built with Rust, compiles to binary, and can be run in every environment.
Made for Federation
Designed and built to support federation workflows first and foremost.
Usability Oriented
Built with ergonomics, usability, and clear error messages top of mind.
Enterprise Ready
Integrated with Apollo Studio and fully compliant with security policies defined on your account.