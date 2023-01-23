Product
Trust @ Apollo

Your hub for up-to-date information on Apollo’s security, reliability, and policies.

At Apollo we take pride in being stewards of the GraphQL community. We understand that our customers demand that we meet the highest bar for security and reliability. Trust @ Apollo is here to help you learn more about the practices we follow to keep your data secure and our systems reliable.

Customers around the world, from startups to Fortune 500, rely on Apollo to host and support their mission-critical graph infrastructure. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of data security and reliability to earn and maintain their trust.

— Matt Debergalis

CTO, Apollo GraphQL

Compliance and Security

Apollo systems are SOC2 Type II certified and undergo regular penetration testing to ensure ongoing security. Apollo maintains regularly-updated third-party security questionnaires documenting our practices.

Reliability

Apollo systems are designed for high performance under heavy traffic and are built on top of reliable core technologies like Google Cloud and AWS. Apollo supports peak operational loads from some of the largest companies in the world.

Privacy & Legal

Apollo is committed to meeting data privacy and legal requirements worldwide. To help you understand how Apollo fits into your regulations, we’ve prepared privacy and legal documentation outlining our practices and policies.

We have developed a very close working relationship with the Apollo team. We talk to them almost every day, which is critical to ensuring that we can help our customers through both good times and difficult times.

Sankha Pathak

Director of Engineering at Glassdoor

