Compliance & Security

At Apollo, we understand that no level of compliance automatically guarantees a secure system. However, we also understand the importance of third-party validation for a system that sits in your runtime. We began our compliance journey with SOC 2 Type II and expect to broaden our program to include additional certifications in 2023.

Third Party Audits and Assessments

SOC 2 Type II

Apollo passed its Type II audit in May 2022 with no exceptions. Download the report.

Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance STAR Registry is an industry benchmark. (This is planned for Q4.) Download our controls here.

CIS Standard

Apollo uses the Center for Internet Security Benchmark standard for internal risk assessment to guide priorities. The standard is based on NIST and categories map directly to ISO27001 and others on our roadmap. Objectives and results are reviewed quarterly.

Standardized Information Gathering

The Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire is useful for determining how security risks at Apollo are managed across 18 different risk categories.

Security Scorecard

Apollo supports our customers when they use third parties such as Security Scorecard and Whistic. Enterprise customers can submit a request to their account team to fill out security questionnaires or items in vendor portals.

CyberGRX

CyberGRX is a popular third-party risk portal many of Apollo’s customers use for consolidating security questionnaires into one single location. Like a SOC 2 Type II, Apollo has provided answers to the common controls and provided evidence.

