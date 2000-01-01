Overview
It's time to introduce data loaders to our application.
In this lesson, we will:
- Implement and register our data loader
Adding the data loader
We have a new method on our
SpotifyClient class that's responsible for fetching data for multiple artists. However, it won't be enough to just update our
Track.artist datafetcher to use this method.
Imagine we did something like the following, replacing the call to
artistRequest with
multipleArtistsRequest.
@DgsData(parentType="Track", field="artist")public MappedArtist getArtist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {MappedTrack track = dfe.getSource();String artistId = track.getArtistId();- return spotifyClient.artistRequest(artistId);+ return spotifyClient.multipleArtistsRequest(artistId);}
Though this change would utilize our new endpoint, it wouldn't be enough to make our query more performant. The
Track.artist datafetcher, which is called for every track in need of artist data, will still trigger an individual network request for every artist it attempts to resolve.
In effect, we'd be doing the same thing as before—calling a REST endpoint for each individual artist ID. No performance gains here!
This is where our data loader class comes in. Here's how it will all work together.
- We'll create a data loader class.
- We'll give our class a
loadmethod. This method is responsible for gathering all of the necessary keys that data needs to be fetched for (those will be our artist IDs for every track in the query).
- We'll update our datafetcher method for the
Track.artistfield. Rather than calling our
SpotifyClientmethods directly, it will delegate responsibility to the data loader to gather up, and provide data for, all of the necessary track artists in our query. All at once!
We'll tackle the first two steps in this lesson, and bring everything home in the next. Let's get started!
Step 1 - Creating the data loader class
We'll start by jumping into our code and creating a new directory,
dataloaders, to live alongside
datafetchers,
datasources, and
models.
📂 com.example.soundtracks┣ 📂 datafetchers┣ 📂 dataloaders┣ 📂 datasources┣ 📂 models┣ 📄 SoundtracksApplication┗ 📄 WebConfiguration
Inside of the
dataloaders directory, create a class called
ArtistDataLoader.
package com.example.soundtracks.dataloaders;public class ArtistDataLoader {// TODO}
Adding the
@DgsDataLoader annotation
To be "registered" in our application as a data loader, we'll bring in some new imports.
import com.example.soundtracks.datasources.SpotifyClient;import com.example.soundtracks.models.MappedArtist;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsDataLoader;import org.dataloader.BatchLoader;import org.springframework.beans.factory.annotation.Autowired;import java.util.List;import java.util.concurrent.CompletableFuture;import java.util.concurrent.CompletionStage;
Next, we'll mark our class as an official data loader using the
@DgsDataLoader annotation. We'll provide it with a
name property we can use to identify this data loader elsewhere.
@DgsDataLoader(name = "artists")public class ArtistDataLoader {// TODO}
The
BatchLoader interface
To act as a true data loader, our class needs to implement a particular interface:
BatchLoader. This utility accepts a list of keys, and loads the corresponding values in a promise.
The
BatchLoader interface takes in two parameters:
- The type of data for each identifier the batch loader will collect
- The type of data that the batch loader is expected to return for each identifier
Let's go ahead and update our class to implement this interface.
For this particular data loader, the
BatchLoader will collect artist IDs of type
String, and return
MappedArtist types.
public class ArtistDataLoader implements BatchLoader<String, MappedArtist> {// TODO}
Step 2 - Adding the load method
Next, we'll provide the class'
load method. This method has a very specific signature.
public CompletionStage<List<SomeJavaClass>> load(List<DataTypeOfIdentifiers> listOfIdentifiers) {// logic to fetch data by identifiers}
It needs to accept a
List of keys, and return a
CompletionStage type, which accepts a
List of whatever class the batch loader resolves to. Let's apply these one by one.
First, we'll write our
load method and give it a
List<String> parameter called
artistIds.
public void load(List<String> artistIds) {// TODO}
Next, let's update the return type. To comply with the
BatchLoader interface, our method needs to return a
CompletionStage type, which accepts a type variable.
public CompletionStage<> load(List<String> artistIds) {// TODO}
Note: We use the
CompletionStage interface when working with asynchronous actions. We'll use
CompletableFuture, a class that implements the
CompletionStage interface, shortly.
For the type variable, we'll pass the type that we expect our
SpotifyClient class'
multipleArtistsRequest method to return - namely, a
List of
MappedArtist types! So, we can update our
load method's return type so that
CompletionStage accepts a type variable of
List<MappedArtist>.
Here's what that looks like.
public CompletionStage<List<MappedArtist>> load(List<String> artistIds) {// TODO}
Finally, we need to make the call to our
SpotifyClient class method
multipleArtistsRequest, using the
artistIds parameter, to actually get our artist data.
But we can't just call the method here, and return the results. Our
load method's signature indicates that it returns a
CompletionStage type.
To satisfy this, we'll use
CompletableFuture, a class that implements the
CompletionStage interface, and call one of its methods:
supplyAsync. This method accepts a function, which is where we'll actually call the
multipleArtistsRequest method, passing in
artistIds.
public CompletionStage<List<MappedArtist>> load(List<String> artistIds) {return CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> spotifyClient.multipleArtistsRequest(artistIds));}
Our
ArtistDataLoader class is nearly complete. For our
load method to be valid, we need to apply the
@Override annotation (this overrides the
BatchLoader interface's implementation). We also need to provide an instance of the
SpotifyClient for our data loader to work with. Note that we're using the Spring
@Autowired annotation to take advantage of dependency injection. This means that
SpotifyClient will automatically be injected when we create an instance of the
ArtistDataLoader class.
@DgsDataLoader(name = "artists")public class ArtistDataLoader implements BatchLoader<String, MappedArtist> {@AutowiredSpotifyClient spotifyClient;@Overridepublic CompletionStage<List<MappedArtist>> load(List<String> artistIds) {return CompletableFuture.supplyAsync(() -> spotifyClient.multipleArtistsRequest(artistIds));}}
And that's everything we need for the data loader to do its job!
Key takeaways
- To register a data loader in our app, we need to complete three steps:
- The class needs to have the
@DgsDataLoaderannotation applied, with a name provided
- The class needs to implement either the
BatchLoaderor
MappedBatchLoaderinterface
- The class needs a
loadfunction that follows a very specific signature
- The class needs to have the
Up next
One last step, and our data loader will do the rest of the heavy lifting for us. In the next lesson, we'll finally apply our data loader inside of our datafetcher.
