Improving the Attraction interface

Earlier, we detailed one of the biggest problems our team is facing: both the Location and Activity types implement an interface called Attraction , but each type has to define the same terrain field separately. This is because in Federation 1, types shared between subgraphs needed to be absolutely identical. This includes interfaces and enums. In this module, we'll see the new flexibility Federation 2 allows us to apply to our app's Attraction interface.

Interface variations

One of the variations Federation 2 allows in a type that is shared between subgraphs is differences in field nullability. This means that a field that is non-nullable in one subgraph's implementation can be nullable in another.

Let's see this in action by adding a new field to the Attraction interface in both the locations and activities subgraphs: minimumAge . This new field will return an Int , and will be required for activities , but optional for locations .

interface Attraction { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! " The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction " minimumAge : Int ! }

In subgraph-activities/activities.graphql :

Adding a new interface field I've updated the Attraction interface in the activities subgraph with a new field, minimumAge , which returns a non-nullable Int . I've updated the Activity type in the activities subgraph to include the minimumAge field defined in the Attraction interface.

subgraph-activities/activities.graphql interface Attraction { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! " The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction " minimumAge : Int ! } type Activity implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! " The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction " minimumAge : Int ! " The activity's terrain " terrain : ActivityTerrain " The activity's location " location : Location } Copy Show code

In subgraph-locations/locations.graphql :

Adding a new interface field I've updated the Attraction interface in the locations subgraph with a new field, minimumAge , which returns a nullable Int . I've updated the Location type in the locations subgraph to include the minimumAge field defined in the Attraction interface.

subgraph-locations/locations.graphql interface Attraction { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! " The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction " minimumAge : Int } type Location implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the location " name : String ! " A short description about the location " description : String ! " The location's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! " The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction " minimumAge : Int " The location's terrain " terrain : LocationTerrain } Copy Show code

With the new field added to the Attraction interface in both of our subgraphs, let's publish our changes to the Apollo schema registry.

Publishing subgraph updates In a terminal in the root of the project, I've run npm run publish for the activities subgraph, providing my APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and the subgraph name activities . In a terminal in the root of the project, I've run npm run publish for the locations subgraph, providing my APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and the subgraph name locations .

Something wrong? You might see an error in the terminal when publishing subgraphs one at a time. Rover provides us with information about any build errors that might occur in the process of publishing a subgraph. In our case, we've added the minimumAge field to each subgraph's Attraction interface and implementing types. But until both subgraphs are published in Studio, it looks like we've introduced a breaking change! WARN: The following build errors occurred: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build the supergraph. INTERFACE_FIELD_NO_IMPLEM: Interface field "Attraction.minimumAge" is declared in subgraph "activities" but type "Location" , which implements "Attraction" only in subgraph "locations" does not have field "minimumAge" . This is a great warning for us that our supergraph will fail to compose until we follow up with publishing the locations subgraph. Publishing both of our updated subgraphs to Studio will fix this build error because now both schemas will reflect the changes we've made.

Now we can return to Explorer and run a query to see the minimumAge return for queried Location and Activity types. (If you see red squiggly lines under the minimumAge field, try refreshing the browser! The new supergraph schema might still be composing.)

query GetMinimumAge { locations { id name minimumAge } activities { id name minimumAge } } Copy

We can see in our returned data that the minimumAge value for some locations is actually null ! Because the locations subgraph schema defined the Location.minimumAge field as nullable, this is allowed.

See JSON response GraphQL { "data" : { "locations" : [ { "name" : "The Living Ocean of New Lemuria" , "minimumAge" : null } , { "name" : "Vinci" , "minimumAge" : null } , { "name" : "Asteroid B-612" , "minimumAge" : 10 } , { "name" : "Krypton" , "minimumAge" : 16 } , { "name" : "Zenn-la" , "minimumAge" : null } ] , "activities" : [ { "name" : "Candycloud Paragliding" , "minimumAge" : 18 } , { "name" : "Cosmic Jacuzzi" , "minimumAge" : 21 } , { "name" : "Acid Lake Diving" , "minimumAge" : 21 } , { "name" : "Cave Spelunking" , "minimumAge" : 6 } , { "name" : "Jetpack Space Voyage" , "minimumAge" : 16 } , { "name" : "Intergalactic Lookout" , "minimumAge" : 4 } , { "name" : "Starry Ocean Expedition" , "minimumAge" : 13 } , { "name" : "Hike to the top of Tentacle Mountain" , "minimumAge" : 9 } , { "name" : "Picnic at World's End" , "minimumAge" : 3 } , { "name" : "Zero-G Skiing" , "minimumAge" : 11 } ] } } Copy

Next, we'll verify that our activities subgraph enforces the non-nullability of this field. We'll do this by attempting to return null for a particular activity. Let's make a manual modification to one of our activity objects, and try to query it again.

Task! I've opened up the activities_data.json file in the subgraph-activities/datasources directory and changed the minimumAge for the first activity, Candycloud Paragliding, to null .

Because we've already published our changes to Studio, our gateway server should have retrieved the new supergraph schema by now. Let's try out that query from earlier again.

query GetMinimumAge { locations { id name minimumAge } activities { id name minimumAge } } Copy

Uh oh, it doesn't work! While it's permitted for us to receive null as the value for minimumAge on a location, this is a required field for the same query for an activity! The activity object we modified now attempts to return null for the minimumAge , and as we can see, this breaks the rules of our schema.

See JSON response JSON { "errors" : [ { "message" : "Cannot return null for non-nullable field Activity.minimumAge." , "extensions" : { "code" : "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR" , "serviceName" : "activities" , "exception" : { "stacktrace" : [ "Error: Cannot return null for non-nullable field Activity.minimumAge." , " at completeValue (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:559:13)" , " at resolveField (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:472:19)" , " at executeFields (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:292:18)" , " at collectAndExecuteSubfields (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:748:10)" , " at completeObjectValue (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:738:10)" , " at completeValue (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:590:12)" , " at /Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:620:25" , " at Array.map (<anonymous>)" , " at safeArrayFrom (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/safeArrayFrom.js:36:23)" , " at completeListValue (/Users/lizhennessy/Odyssey/flyby-lab/odyssey-voyage-I-lab/subgraph-activities/node_modules/graphql/execution/execute.js:607:53)" ] , "message" : "Cannot return null for non-nullable field Activity.minimumAge." , "locations" : [ { "line" : 1 , "column" : 52 } ] , "path" : [ "activities" , 0 , "minimumAge" ] } } } ] , "data" : { "locations" : [ { "name" : "The Living Ocean of New Lemuria" , "minimumAge" : null } , { "name" : "Vinci" , "minimumAge" : null } , { "name" : "Asteroid B-612" , "minimumAge" : 10 } , { "name" : "Krypton" , "minimumAge" : 16 } , { "name" : "Zenn-la" , "minimumAge" : null } ] , "activities" : [ null , { "name" : "Cosmic Jacuzzi" , "minimumAge" : 21 } , { "name" : "Acid Lake Diving" , "minimumAge" : 21 } , { "name" : "Cave Spelunking" , "minimumAge" : 6 } , { "name" : "Jetpack Space Voyage" , "minimumAge" : 16 } , { "name" : "Intergalactic Lookout" , "minimumAge" : 4 } , { "name" : "Starry Ocean Expedition" , "minimumAge" : 13 } , { "name" : "Hike to the top of Tentacle Mountain" , "minimumAge" : 9 } , { "name" : "Picnic at World's End" , "minimumAge" : 3 } , { "name" : "Zero-G Skiing" , "minimumAge" : 11 } ] } }

Let's be sure to revert the change we made to the first activity in the activities_data.json file.

Task! I've opened up the activities_data.json file in the subgraph-activities/datasources directory and changed the minimumAge for the first activity, Candycloud Paragliding, back to its original value of 18 .

Omitting fields in shared types

There is one more place we can improve our implementation of the Attraction interface. Let's take a look at where we have this type defined in subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql .

In this file, we define the Attraction interface to include all of the same fields that appear in both activities and locations schema files. This is because in Federation 1, shared types such as interfaces needed to be identical across subgraphs.

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql interface Attraction { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! }

Federation 2 gives us more flexibility by allowing us to add or omit fields between subgraphs. When a shared type includes fields in one subgraph that are omitted in another, we need to ensure that those fields are always resolvable wherever they might be queried.

Right now, we're implementing the Attraction interface in two types defined in the reviews.graphql file: Activity and Location .

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql type Location implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! @external " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! @external " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! @external " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } type Activity implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the attraction " name : String ! @external " A short description about the attraction " description : String ! @external " The attraction's main photo as a URL " photo : String ! @external " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! }

Notice that the @external directive is attached to three of the fields on the types implementing this interface: name , description , and photo . This is because the reviews subgraph is not responsible at all for resolving these fields; the locations and activities subgraphs are! We had included name , description and photo in our Attraction definition because of the Federation 1 requirement for shared types to be implemented identically across subgraphs.

We can still rely on the activities and locations subgraphs to resolve these fields for each corresponding type, but with Federation 2 we can cut down on the amount of syntax we're including in reviews.graphql . Let's start by removing these fields from the Attraction interface defined in this file.

Task! I've removed the name , description and photo fields from the Attraction interface in subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql .

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql interface Attraction { id : ID ! } Copy Show code

Next, we'll update our implementing types, Activity and Location , to no longer include these fields.

Task! I've removed the name , description and photo fields (along with their @external directives!) from the Activity and Location types.

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql type Location implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } type Activity implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } Copy Show code

Our implementing types are much smaller now! But with just one field, id , the Attraction interface isn't too useful anymore.

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql interface Attraction { id : ID ! }

Luckily, there's one more bit of logic we can relocate. Notice that both the Activity and Location types implement the same reviews-specific fields: overallRating and reviews . Let's copy these fields into our Attraction interface so there's a clear boundary around the logic our implementing types share. (We'll also keep these fields defined for both Activity and Location !)

Task! I've copied the overallRating and reviews fields implemented in both Activity and Location types into the Attraction interface.

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql type Location implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } type Activity implements Attraction @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } interface Attraction { id : ID ! " The calculated overall rating based on all reviews " overallRating : Float " All submitted reviews for this attraction " reviews : [ Review ] ! } Copy Show code

Great! We've cut out a bunch of code from our reviews.graphql file. Everything we've left behind is specific to our reviews subgraph, which helps us keep our code modularized.

We've made changes to the reviews subgraph, so let's publish these updates.

In Explorer, we'll try out a query for latestReviews to make sure our reviews data is still populating.

In this query, we'll use fragments to select specific fields from each one of our implementing types, Activity or Location . If the latest review returned is for an Activity , we'll return its name . For a Location , we'll return its photo URL.

query GetLatestReviews { latestReviews { attraction { ... on Activity { name } ... on Location { photo } } } } Copy

Learn more Curious to know more about GraphQL query fragments? Check out Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design to learn about how they help us query fields specific to an interface's implementing types.

Run the query to see that our interface is working as expected.

See JSON response GraphQL { "data" : { "latestReviews" : [ { "attraction" : { "name" : "Picnic at World's End" } } , { "attraction" : { "name" : "Zero-G Skiing" } } , { "attraction" : { "photo" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1644381344/odyssey/federation-course1/FlyBy%20illustrations/Landscape_4_lkmvlw.png" } } ] } } Copy

Excellent work! 🎉

We've seen how we can include small variations in the definition of an interface between two subgraphs, but that hasn't yet taken care of our team's problem with duplication of logic. We're still defining two different enums - LocationTerrain and ActivityTerrain - and as a result, the terrain field has to be defined on both of our Location and Activity types. In the next lesson, we'll see how Federation 2 helps us overcome this hurdle.

Key takeaways