Build error

Because we're modifying how the Attraction interface implements the terrain field, we're going to see a build error when we first publish our changes to the activities subgraph.

WARN: The following build errors occurred: Encountered 1 build error while trying to build the supergraph. UNKNOWN: Interface field Attraction.terrain expects type Terrain ! but Location.terrain of type LocationTerrain ! is not a proper subtype.

This is because our last published version of the locations schema included the terrain field with a non-nullable return type of LocationTerrain! . Now that we've moved terrain to the Attraction interface with a return value of Terrain! , Studio is giving us a hint that LocationTerrain! is not a valid return value.

This is just fine - when we publish our changes to the locations subgraph, we'll update that part of our schema to contain a matching terrain field definition, and see that the supergraph can compose successfully.

Error validating partial schema SDL

A schema validation error means things haven't gone quite so smoothly:

error: Encountered errors validating partial schema SDL: "message" : "Field \" Location.terrain \" can only be defined once."