Interfaces are used to define a common set of fields shared by one or more types. When defining an interface, one best practice is to create a semantically meaningful type that can be utilized directly as part of your schema. This is the case when using an interface as a field's return type, which allows the field to resolve to any one of the interface's implementing types.

You can see an example of using an interface in this way by referring to the subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql schema, where the Attraction interface is used as a field's return value on the Review type.

GraphQL type Review { id : ID ! " Written text " comment : String " A number from 1 - 5 with 1 being lowest and 5 being highest " rating : Int " The attraction the review is about " attraction : Attraction } Copy

In practice, this allows the attraction field to resolve to either one of the two types that implement the Attraction interface: Location or Activity . Both of these types share the fields in common that the interface identifies, but they can optionally have additional fields that are unique to each type.