The future of FlyBy
Let's look back at our to-do list of problems the FlyBy team was facing:
- We cleaned up some extra syntax that Federation 2 no longer requires.
- We eliminated the maintenance burden of two different terrain enums, and captured all possible values for location and activity terrains in one type.
- We then included this field in the shared interface
Attractionthat both of our
Locationand
Activitytypes implement.
Combined, these small changes have had a big impact on how our team can continue work on different subgraphs while still satisfying larger business needs.
A new feature
Finally, we can look to the future: a new feature! The team wants to introduce
Stats as a part of the UI. This new type will provide statistics about the climate and atmosphere for locations and activities.
There will be some shared fields between the two subgraphs (
averageTemperature,
gravity, and
lengthOfDay), as well as some new fields specific to
activities (
exosuitRequired and
groupSize).
Updating our schema
To introduce this new feature, we have a few changes we'll need to make to our schema.
- First, we'll define a
Statstype in both of our subgraphs. We've identified the three fields that are applicable to both subgraphs (
averageTemperature,
gravity, and
lengthOfDay), so we'll define
Statsas an interface that contains this shared logic.
- We know there are a few fields that are applicable only to the
activitiesdata, so we'll define an implementing type for this interface in each subgraph. This will allow us to handle these activity-specific fields in our
activitiessubgraph implementing type.
- With a new
Statstype, we'll revisit whether there are any other fields in our schema that make sense to migrate into this definition.
- Finally, we'll define a
statsfield on our
Locationand
Activitytypes to make use of these new types!
Let's put together everything we learned about Apollo Federation 2 to get this feature up and running.
The
Stats interface
We already know that our
Stats type will have some fields in common between the two subgraphs of
locations and
activities. Let's start by defining this type in both subgraphs as an interface that includes just those shared fields.
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}
Defining the interface
The implementing types
We also learned that an activity will have two additional fields -
groupSize and
exosuitRequired.
We've identified the boundary around the fields that are shared between
activities and
locations, so let's first create a new type in each subgraph that implements this interface:
ActivityStats and
LocationStats, respectively.
(The
locations implementation won't change, but this will allow us to add the additional fields that the
activities stats will be concerned with.)
Defining the implementing types
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}type ActivityStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}type LocationStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}
New activity stats
Next, let's take care of the two fields that we want to include in the
ActivityStats type. These won't apply to
locations data at all, so that's why we'll keep them out of the
Stats interface our type implements.
Let's add
exosuitRequired as a non-nullable
Boolean, and
groupSize as a non-nullable
Int.
Adding new
activities stats
type ActivityStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!"Whether or not an exosuit is required for this activity"exosuitRequired: Boolean!"How many people this activity can accommodate at once"groupSize: Int!}
If we take a look at some of our activities data in
activities_data.json, we'll see that some of them do not include a value for
gravity. Let's keep our schema as accurate as possible and modify the
gravity field on both types in this subgraph (
Stats and
ActivityStats) to reflect its nullability.
Task!
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!}type ActivityStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!"Whether or not an exosuit is required for this activity"exosuitRequired: Boolean!"How many people this activity can accommodate at once"groupSize: Int!}
We'll note that our data file does not include a field for
exosuitRequired in our activity objects. This is a value that we'll calculate in a resolver function based on other factors involved in an activity.
Let's add a new entry for
ActivityStats to our
resolvers map in
subgraph-activities/resolvers.js, and define a function called
exosuitRequired. This function will take into consideration an activity's
averageTemperature and
gravity and assess whether an exosuit will be required for participation.
{// ...ActivityStats: {exosuitRequired: ({averageTemperature, gravity}) => {const hasExtremeTemp = averageTemperature < 0 || averageTemperature > 50;const hasExtremeGravity = gravity < 4 || gravity > 9;// an exosuit is only required if the activity has extreme temperatures or extreme gravityreturn hasExtremeTemp || hasExtremeGravity;},}// ...}
Task!
Great! Both types have now been updated to return information about the climate, temperature and other requirements.
Migrating the
minimumAge field
We have one more piece of shared data that can be relocated to our
Stats type. In an earlier lesson, we defined the
minimumAge field as part of the
Attraction interface. This field feels more related to our other activity and location characteristics, so let's include it in the
Stats interface instead.
Migrating the
minimumAge field:
activities
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!+ "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"+ minimumAge: Int!}type ActivityStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!+ "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"+ minimumAge: Int!"Whether or not an exosuit is required for this activity"exosuitRequired: Boolean!"How many people this activity can accommodate at once"groupSize: Int!}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!- "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"- minimumAge: Int!"The attraction's terrain"terrain: Terrain}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!- "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"- minimumAge: Int!"The attraction's terrain"terrain: Terrain!"The activity's location"location: Location}
Migrating the
minimumAge field:
locations
interface Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!+ "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"+ minimumAge: Int}type LocationStats implements Stats {"The average temperature, in Fahrenheit"averageTemperature: Int!"The strength of the gravity field, in g units"gravity: Float!"The length of day, in minutes"lengthOfDay: Int!+ "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"+ minimumAge: Int}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!- "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"- minimumAge: Int"The attraction's terrain"terrain: Terrain}type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!- "The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"- minimumAge: Int"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!}
Note: We shuffled things about quite a bit! Make sure that you've kept the
minimumAge field nullable in
locations.graphql and non-nullable in
activities.graphql, so that our schema continues to adhere to business rules! Even though we've moved the field, its difference in nullability between subgraphs is still allowed as one of the variations in a shared type.
Adding the
stats field
Now, let's make sure both subgraphs are hooked up to use these new types. For both the
Activity and
Location types, let's define a new
stats field to return our implementing types.
Defining a new
stats field
type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The attraction's terrain"terrain: Terrain!"The activity's location"location: Location+ "The activity's stats"+ stats: ActivityStats!}
type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!+ "The location's stats"+ stats: LocationStats!}
To make sure our
stats data returns for both the
Activity and
Location types, we'll need to define corresponding resolver functions. This is because if we take a look at either one of our data sources, we'll see that there's no explicit property for
stats on our
activities or
locations data!
// An activity object, without an explicit 'stats' field{"id": "act-3","name": "Acid Lake Diving","description": "There's not much to see on Krypton, but one thing you can do is take a tingly plunge into any one of the acid crater lakes sprinkled about the planet! It'll singe away any boredom you're feeling!","locationId": "loc-4","photo": "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1646347751/odyssey/federation-course1/FlyBy%20illustrations/acid-lake-diving_oibyo2.png","terrain": "AQUATIC","minimumAge": 21,"gravity": 10.4,"averageTemperature": 4,"groupSize": 5,"lengthOfDay": 3}
Because we can't simply pluck a
stats property from each object, we'll define a
stats resolver in each subgraph that can locate the correct
Activity or
Location object and pull each queried stats field.
Adding the
stats resolvers
Activity: {__resolveReference: ({id}, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.activitiesAPI.getActivity(id)},location: ({ locationId }) => ({id: locationId}),stats: ({ id }, _, { dataSources}) => {return dataSources.activitiesAPI.getActivity(id)}},
Location: {__resolveReference: ({id}, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.locationsAPI.getLocation(id);},stats: ({ id }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.locationsAPI.getLocation(id)}},
First, publish the changes that we've made to the
activities and
locations subgraphs.
Publishing subgraph updates
Let's try out a query that returns all statistics for both activities and locations!
query GetLocationAndActivityStats {activities {stats {averageTemperaturegravitylengthOfDayminimumAgegroupSizeexosuitRequired}}locations {stats {averageTemperaturegravitylengthOfDayminimumAge}}}
With that, we should see statistics for all of our
activities and
locations returned in Explorer.
We've almost completed our implementation of the new
Stats feature. In the next and final section, we'll incorporate these new fields into our queries from the frontend and render data in the UI.