Conclusion

If an error occurs when loading the client application, we might have missed a step along the way. Here are some troubleshooting tips for getting things up and running:

ECONNREFUSED: If the error indicates that a request to either http://localhost:4001 , http://localhost:4002 or http://localhost:4003 failed, make sure that all subgraphs are running. Relaunch the subgraphs by opening a new terminal in each subgraph directory, subgraph-activities , subgraph-locations and subgraph-reviews . Then, run npm start in each.

Failed to Fetch: In the event of a failure to fetch, return to the terminal of the gateway server and make sure that it is running.

400: Bad Request: This error indicates that a request to the gateway server failed. Open up the network tab in the browser to inspect the failed request. (You might need to reload your page with this tab open!) Use the Preview tab on the request to see the server response, which should provide more detail about where the failure occurred. Make sure to run either the rover subgraph publish command or this project's npm run publish command each time you modify a subgraph schema so that the updates are registered in the Apollo schema registry.