Installing Federation 2
We've seen the problems, and upgrading to Federation 2 helps us build the solutions!
To start, let's update our gateway server to use Federation 2.
- Open a new terminal.
- Navigate to the
gatewaydirectory.
- Run the following command.
npm install @apollo/gateway@latest graphql@latest
Task!
This will update the version of the
@apollo/gateway package in your
package.json,
package-lock.json, and
node_modules directory to use Federation 2. It also updates the version of the
graphql package needed to support an upgraded gateway.
Launching the subgraphs
There's nothing else we need to update in our
gateway folder, but we do need to make a few modifications to our subgraphs.
Federation 2 definition
The first modification involves adding a Federation 2 definition to the top of our subgraph schema files. This identifies a schema as a true Federation 2 schema, enabling us to use new features and syntax.
extend schema@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0",import: ["@key", "@external"])
In this definition, we're specifying two directives under the
import entry:
@key and
@external. These are the Federation directives we're going to make use of in this lab, but this line can be adjusted to add any other directives we might want to use in the future.
Let's bring this definition into each one of our schema files.
Adding the Federation 2 definition
Updating @apollo/subgraph
Each one of our subgraphs makes use of the
@apollo/subgraph package to implement a subgraph schema. To get the most out of Federation 2 features, we'll want to update our installation of this package for each subgraph and add built-in support for new Federation 2 directives.
We've provided a script for you to update all three subgraphs at once. (Under the hood, this script runs
npm install @apollo/subgraph@latest-2 from each subgraph directory.)
Open a new terminal in the root of the project, and run the command below.
npm run upgrade-subgraphs
Task!
Starting the subgraphs
Let's start up our subgraph servers and make sure all three services are running. In a terminal in the root directory, we can run the following command to start up all three subgraphs at once.
npm run launch-subgraphs
Task!
We'll start up our
gateway server in the next section when our graph is set up in Studio.
Managed federation
To maximize our use of Federation 2 features, we'll want to set up our FlyBy app with managed federation. This means that we'll register all of our subgraph schemas in Apollo Studio, and direct our gateway server to consume the supergraph schema that results from composing them together.
Authenticating your graph
Use the list below to check your work as you go along.
Managed federation checklist: Part 1
Once you've created your graph, you'll see a new screen that allows you to define the version of Federation that Studio should use to build the supergraph. To use Federation 2 in this lab, update the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown to use the Federation 2 Supergraph option.
Managed federation checklist: Part 2
Publishing the subgraphs
Now we're ready to publish the latest version of each subgraph schema to the Apollo schema registry. Use the below command as reference for the next group of tasks.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name <SUBGRAPH_NAME> \--schema <SUBGRAPH_SCHEMA_FILE> \--routing-url <SUBGRAPH_URL>
Take note that you will need to provide your unique
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF to the
rover subgraph publish command in each of the following tasks.
--name
--schema
--routing-url
locations
./subgraph-locations/locations.graphql
http://localhost:4001
activities
./subgraph-activities/activities.graphql
http://localhost:4003
reviews
./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
http://localhost:4002
Publishing subgraphs
Launching the gateway
With our graph's environment variables saved and all three subgraphs published, our gateway is ready to use the supergraph schema. Let's hook up our gateway connection in Studio and start the server.
Connecting the gateway
Launching the frontend
Next, we'll start up the client-side app and check that our frontend requests can connect to the gateway.
Task!
Key takeaways
- Adding a Federation 2 definition to the top of our schema file allows it to use new features and syntax.
- Setting a graph's supergraph pipeline to use Federation 2 enables Studio to compose the supergraph from schemas that use the latest features and syntax.