Installing Federation 2

We've seen the problems, and upgrading to Federation 2 helps us build the solutions!

To start, let's update our gateway server to use Federation 2.

Open a new terminal. Navigate to the gateway directory. Run the following command.

gateway npm install @apollo/gateway@latest graphql@latest Copy

Task! I've navigated to the gateway directory and run the command above.

This will update the version of the @apollo/gateway package in your package.json , package-lock.json , and node_modules directory to use Federation 2. It also updates the version of the graphql package needed to support an upgraded gateway.

Launching the subgraphs

There's nothing else we need to update in our gateway folder, but we do need to make a few modifications to our subgraphs.

Federation 2 definition

The first modification involves adding a Federation 2 definition to the top of our subgraph schema files. This identifies a schema as a true Federation 2 schema, enabling us to use new features and syntax.

extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" , import : [ "@key" , "@external" ] ) Copy

In this definition, we're specifying two directives under the import entry: @key and @external . These are the Federation directives we're going to make use of in this lab, but this line can be adjusted to add any other directives we might want to use in the future.

Let's bring this definition into each one of our schema files.

Adding the Federation 2 definition I've copied and pasted the above definition into the top of my subgraph-activities/activities.graphql schema file. I've copied and pasted the above definition into the top of my subgraph-locations/locations.graphql schema file. I've copied and pasted the above definition into the top of my subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql schema file.

Updating @apollo/subgraph

Each one of our subgraphs makes use of the @apollo/subgraph package to implement a subgraph schema. To get the most out of Federation 2 features, we'll want to update our installation of this package for each subgraph and add built-in support for new Federation 2 directives.

We've provided a script for you to update all three subgraphs at once. (Under the hood, this script runs npm install @apollo/subgraph@latest-2 from each subgraph directory.)

Open a new terminal in the root of the project, and run the command below.

odyssey-voyage-I-lab npm run upgrade-subgraphs Copy

Task! I've run npm run upgrade-subgraphs to update the installation of @apollo/subgraph in each of the subgraph directories.

Starting the subgraphs

Let's start up our subgraph servers and make sure all three services are running. In a terminal in the root directory, we can run the following command to start up all three subgraphs at once.

npm run launch-subgraphs Copy

Task! I've run npm run launch-subgraphs , and can see all three subgraphs running on their respective ports: 4001 , 4002 and 4003 .

We'll start up our gateway server in the next section when our graph is set up in Studio.

Managed federation

To maximize our use of Federation 2 features, we'll want to set up our FlyBy app with managed federation. This means that we'll register all of our subgraph schemas in Apollo Studio, and direct our gateway server to consume the supergraph schema that results from composing them together.

Authenticating your graph

Use the list below to check your work as you go along.

Managed federation checklist: Part 1 I have an Apollo Studio account. I've created a new graph in Apollo Studio and given it a name. I've set the Graph Architecture configuration option to Supergraph.

Once you've created your graph, you'll see a new screen that allows you to define the version of Federation that Studio should use to build the supergraph. To use Federation 2 in this lab, update the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown to use the Federation 2 Supergraph option.

studio.apollographql.com

Managed federation checklist: Part 2 I've set the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown to use the Federation 2 Supergraph configuration. I've created a .env file in the gateway directory. I've copied the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY environment variables provided for my graph into the gateway/.env file. I've run rover config auth in a terminal in the root directory of the project, and provided it with the value of the APOLLO_KEY for my graph.

Publishing the subgraphs

Now we're ready to publish the latest version of each subgraph schema to the Apollo schema registry. Use the below command as reference for the next group of tasks.

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > \ --schema < SUBGRAPH_SCHEMA_FILE > \ --routing-url < SUBGRAPH_URL > Copy

Take note that you will need to provide your unique APOLLO_GRAPH_REF to the rover subgraph publish command in each of the following tasks.

--name --schema --routing-url locations ./subgraph-locations/locations.graphql http://localhost:4001 activities ./subgraph-activities/activities.graphql http://localhost:4003 reviews ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql http://localhost:4002

Publishing subgraphs I've run the rover subgraph publish command for the locations subgraph. I've run the rover subgraph publish command for the activities subgraph. I've run the rover subgraph publish command for the reviews subgraph.

Something wrong? Build errors Depending on the order in which you published your subgraphs, you might see some initial warnings in the terminal! This can occur when you publish a subgraph that references a type defined in a different subgraph that hasn't been published yet. When all three subgraphs have been published to Studio, this will very likely take care of these reference warnings. Authentication errors If you see an error in your Rover output, make sure that you are authenticated with your graph's correct API key. You can run the command rover config whoami to confirm that the API key you've provided matches the one specified for your graph in Apollo Studio. Syntax errors Be sure that you run the command once for each subgraph, updating the variables each time to point to a subgraph's specific schema file and routing URL. Additionally, be aware of the directory you are running your terminal from, and check that the schema file path you are providing relative to that directory is valid.

Launching the gateway

With our graph's environment variables saved and all three subgraphs published, our gateway is ready to use the supergraph schema. Let's hook up our gateway connection in Studio and start the server.

Connecting the gateway I've set the connection endpoint for my graph in Studio as http://localhost:4000 . I have run npm start in the gateway directory and see it is running successfully on http://localhost:4000 .

Launching the frontend

Next, we'll start up the client-side app and check that our frontend requests can connect to the gateway.

Task! I've launched the client-side app by running npm start in the client directory, and I see the app running on http://localhost:3000 .

http://localhost:3000

Key takeaways