Project setup

Getting started
Welcome to the Voyage I: Updating to Federation 2 Lab! In this hands-on project, we'll take FlyBy, an app that runs a gateway on Federation 1, and walk through all the steps necessary to upgrade it to use Apollo Federation 2. Along the way, we'll see how these new features improve our experience implementing a federated architecture.
Prerequisites
Before going any further, make sure that you're familiar with basic GraphQL concepts covered in our Lift-off series, as well as Apollo Federation.
Additionally, you should be familiar with the following technologies.
- NodeJS
- React
Note: Though we'll cover many of the benefits of upgrading your app's gateway to use Federation 2, this lab does not detail a step-by-step process for how to safely migrate a production application, which should be tested and secured as part of a robust deployment pipeline.
To complete this lab, you'll need an Apollo Studio account. (We've already set up an account as part of our other Odyssey series, so you might have already completed this step! If not, follow the steps outlined below.)
Finally, you'll need to have the Rover CLI installed on your computer to run commands locally. You can check if Rover is installed by running the
rover command in any terminal.
If you see a list of options and commands for using Rover in the output, you're all set! Otherwise, you can install Rover by running the following command.
curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh
Fantastic! That's it for housekeeping. Now let's take a look at how we plan to improve our FlyBy application by upgrading it to use Federation 2.
Introducing FlyBy
FlyBy is a web app that lets users review places they've visited on their intergalactic travels. They can browse a list of all the locations fellow space travelers have visited, see the details and reviews for each location, and submit reviews of their own.
We're jumping into the story on the heels of exciting update. Our team has just upgraded FlyBy with a new feature: activities!
Each activity takes place at a certain location, and the updates to our client app give us a quick view of which activities are available and where we can go to check them out.
Now travelers can see all the things they can do when visiting our galactic destinations, but this new feature has required significant updates to the GraphQL API.
Want a preview? You can explore the final version of the FlyBy app.
Let's clone the repository and take a closer look at the changes made to support the activities feature.
git clone https://github.com/apollographql/odyssey-voyage-I-lab.git
Project setup
Navigate to the cloned
odyssey-voyage-I-lab folder and open up the project in a code editor of your choice.
Reviewing the top-level folders, we see the
client side of the app, as well as the
gateway server and three subgraphs:
subgraph-activities
subgraph-locations
subgraph-reviews
We also have a
final folder that contains a completed version of the full codebase. Feel free to check your work against this folder if you get stuck!
Lastly, you'll notice the project contains a
utils folder as well as a
package.json at the root. We won't need to modify any of these files, but we've included them to speed up some of our steps throughout the course!
📦 odyssey-voyage-I-lab┣ 📂 client┣ 📂 final┣ 📂 gateway┣ 📂 subgraph-activities┣ 📂 subgraph-locations┣ 📂 subgraph-reviews┣ 📂 utils┗ 📄 package.json┗ 📄 README.md
Let's get things set up by installing some dependencies. In the root of the project, run
npm install. This will install all of our dependencies in the
client,
gateway and
subgraph- directories.
npm install
Task!
Now that our local code is ready to go, let's take a look at the latest schema changes. We'll look at two different subgraphs:
activities and
locations.
The new
activities subgraph
Let's dive into the
subgraph-activities folder and get an idea of the new feature our team has implemented. This subgraph includes files for the schema and resolvers, along with an
index.js server file.
📦 subgraph-activities┣ 📂 datasources┃ ┗ 📄 activities_data.json┃ ┣ 📄 ActivitiesApi.js┣ 📄 activities.graphql┣ 📄 index.js┣ 📄 package-lock.json┣ 📄 package.json┗ 📄 resolvers.js
In the
index.js server file, we can see how we're making use of a data source called
ActivitiesAPI to serve up activities data inside of FlyBy.
const server = new ApolloServer({schema: buildSubgraphSchema({typeDefs, resolvers}),dataSources: () => {return {activitiesAPI: new ActivitiesAPI()};}});
Next, let's take a look at the schema in
activities.graphql.
type Query {"The full list of activities offered on Interplanetary Space Tourism departments locations"activities: [Activity]"The details of a specific activity"activity(id: ID!): Activity}enum ActivityTerrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTIC}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!}extend type Location @key(fields: "id") {id: ID! @external"The activities associated with a location"activities: [Activity]}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The activity's terrain"terrain: ActivityTerrain!"The activity's location"location: Location}
There are a few significant features to point out here:
- The top level
Queryobject defines two fields:
activitieswhich returns a list of
Activityobjects and
activity(id: ID!)which returns an
Activityspecified by
id.
- We define an
enumcalled
ActivityTerrain, which consists of four different values we'll use to describe the terrain of a particular activity:
TERRESTRIAL,
AERIAL,
AQUATICand
GALACTIC.
- We also define an
interfacecalled
Attraction, which the
Activitytype implements.
- The
Activitytype is an entity, which specifies a primary key field of
id.
- The
Activitytype uses the
ActivityTerrainenum as the return value for a non-nullable field called
terrain.
- The
Activitytype also specifies a
locationfield, where we are making use of the
Locationentity.
- The schema extends the
Locationentity and adds an
activitiesfield, which returns a list of
Activityobjects.
Note: If you need to brush up on
enum or
interface types, be sure to check out Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design, where we discuss these concepts in greater detail.
The
locations subgraph
Next up, let's check out the
locations.graphql schema file in the
subgraph-locations directory.
type Query {"The full list of locations presented by the Interplanetary Space Tourism department"locations: [Location!]!"The details of a specific location"location(id: ID!): Location}enum LocationTerrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTICMAGMATIC}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!}type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The location's terrain"terrain: LocationTerrain!}
- There's an
enumcalled
LocationTerrain, which has five possible values:
TERRESTRIAL,
AERIAL,
AQUATIC,
GALACTIC, and
MAGMATIC.
- This file also contains the
Attractioninterface we saw in the
activitiessubgraph, and the
Locationtype implements it.
- The
Locationtype defines a non-nullable field,
terrain, which resolves to one of the five possible values defined in the
LocationTerrainenum.
Note: FlyBy has one other subgraph we haven't covered here: the
reviews subgraph. Feel free to familiarize yourself with how it's put together by checking out the files in the
subgraph-reviews directory!
A quick recap
Let's review the key features we saw in the
locations and
activities subgraph directories.
- FlyBy features
activitiesassociated with a particular
Location.
- Visitors can write reviews about an
Activityin addition to a
Location.
- We've encapsulated shared logic for both
Activityand
Locationtypes in an interface called
Attraction.
- Both
Locationand
Activitytypes specify what kind of terrain takes place on - but the
LocationTerrainenum includes one value,
MAGMATIC, that the
ActivityTerrainenum does not!
New features, new problems
These new features are great, but with Federation 1, there are a few problems our developers have been running into.
Terrain enums
For one thing, it's a pain to have to maintain two different lists of terrain types. Our team wants to maintain just one enum called
Terrain and include all five possible values between
locations and
activities, but an important business reason keeps them from doing so!
While FlyBy features locations with a variety of terrains, our legal team is still trying to wrangle all the waivers and red tape to roll out activities that take place on
MAGMATIC terrain.
If we decided to define the same enum in multiple subgraphs, we would need to make sure that both definitions were identical, or we would run into composition errors!
For this reason, and to keep the schema accurate and reflective of business rules, our team has defined a separate enum for each subgraph's permitted terrains.
Field repetition
This leads right into the next problem our team has identified: because
Location.terrain and
Activity.terrain resolve to different enum types, the
Location and
Activity types both have to define their
terrain fields separately.
That means our team can't move the
terrain field into the
Attraction interface, even though both
Location and
Activity implement it.
That's a bit inconvenient. But as the team looks down the product pipeline, they can see things becoming even more complicated.
Planning new features
The next feature they plan to tackle is implementing a
Stats type to show visitors statistics about the temperature, gravity, and other details for a particular location or activity.
But not all
Stats fields make sense for both locations and activities! For instance, a
Location doesn't necessarily need to specify a
minimumAge, but that's a business requirement for each
Activity!
And on top of juggling these problems and planning out new features, our teams are still busy maintaining their own subgraphs, responding to client feedback, and working with the frontend. Phew.
Up next
The silver lining? You're here to help! In the coming lessons, we'll see the flexibility Apollo Federation 2 brings to how we implement entities and shared types (such as interfaces and enums) between our subgraphs. By upgrading FlyBy's gateway, we'll accelerate the team's development lifecycle and make these problems they're facing a thing of the past!