A single
Terrain enum
Let's jump right into the problem with a quick review of our schema's
enum types. We talked about the different available terrains in FlyBy: for locations, any one of the five following types is valid!
enum LocationTerrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTICMAGMATIC}
In contrast, our activities can take place on any of these terrains except one. For business reasons, we can't yet include
MAGMATIC activities.
enum ActivityTerrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTIC}
The result is two separate
enum types, meaning that
Location and
Activity both have to define their own
terrain fields. But because this field name is something our two types have in common, it feels like it would be better suited as part of our
Attraction interface!
Because we've upgraded our gateway to use Federation 2, moving
terrain into the
Attraction interface is now a possibility. We can condense our two
enum definitions into one type,
Terrain, while maintaining the greater restrictiveness of the
activities subgraph. This will also allow us to condense the
Activity.terrain and
Location.terrain fields into a singular
terrain field that will instead live in our
Attraction interface.
Let's get started!
In
subgraph-activities/activities.graphql:
Updating our terrain fields
enum Terrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTIC}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int!"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int!"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!"The activity's location"location: Location}
In
subgraph-locations/locations.graphql:
Updating our terrain fields
enum Terrain {TERRESTRIALAERIALAQUATICGALACTICMAGMATIC}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!}type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int"The terrain for an attraction"terrain: Terrain!}
Let's publish those changes.
Publishing subgraph updates
We'll let you take the lead on checking out those changes! Return to Explorer and run the below query.
query GetLocationAndActivityTerrains {locations {nameterrain}activities {nameterrain}}
Then, try modifying one of the activity objects inside
subgraph-activities/datasources/activities_data.json to return
MAGMATIC as a terrain instead.
Task!
Now run the above query again.
You should see that
MAGMATIC throws an error when we attempt to return it as the value of
terrain for an activity. Our schema is complying with our business rules for both of these types.
With just a few updates, we've managed to colocate the
terrain field for both
Location and
Activity into one logical place: the shared
Attraction interface! And in the process, we maintained the restriction around activities and the
MAGMATIC terrain type.
Let's make sure we've reverted any changes made to our
activities data before moving on.
Task!
Key takeaways
- Federation 2 allows enum types with the same name to include values in one subgraph definition that are omitted in another.
- The resulting type contains all possible values, but maintains the rules around which values are valid for each subgraph.