Improving the
Attraction interface
Earlier, we detailed one of the biggest problems our team is facing: both the
Location and
Activity types implement an interface called
Attraction, but each type has to define the same
terrain field separately.
This is because in Federation 1, types shared between subgraphs needed to be absolutely identical. This includes interfaces and enums. In this module, we'll see the new flexibility Federation 2 allows us to apply to our app's
Attraction interface.
Interface variations
One of the variations Federation 2 allows in a type that is shared between subgraphs is differences in field nullability. This means that a field that is non-nullable in one subgraph's implementation can be nullable in another.
Let's see this in action by adding a new field to the
Attraction interface in both the
locations and
activities subgraphs:
minimumAge. This new field will return an
Int, and will be required for
activities, but optional for
locations.
interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int! # Optional for locations!}
In
subgraph-activities/activities.graphql:
Adding a new interface field
interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int!}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int!"The activity's terrain"terrain: ActivityTerrain"The activity's location"location: Location}
In
subgraph-locations/locations.graphql:
Adding a new interface field
interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int}type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!"The minimum age in years for participation on this attraction"minimumAge: Int"The location's terrain"terrain: LocationTerrain}
With the new field added to the
Attraction interface in both of our subgraphs, let's publish our changes to the Apollo schema registry.
Publishing subgraph updates
Now we can return to Explorer and run a query to see the
minimumAge return for queried
Location and
Activity types. (If you see red squiggly lines under the
minimumAge field, try refreshing the browser! The new supergraph schema might still be composing.)
query GetMinimumAge {locations {idnameminimumAge}activities {idnameminimumAge}}
We can see in our returned data that the
minimumAge value for some locations is actually
null! Because the
locations subgraph schema defined the
Location.minimumAge field as nullable, this is allowed.
Next, we'll verify that our
activities subgraph enforces the non-nullability of this field. We'll do this by attempting to return
null for a particular activity. Let's make a manual modification to one of our activity objects, and try to query it again.
Task!
Because we've already published our changes to Studio, our gateway server should have retrieved the new supergraph schema by now. Let's try out that query from earlier again.
query GetMinimumAge {locations {idnameminimumAge}activities {idnameminimumAge}}
Uh oh, it doesn't work! While it's permitted for us to receive
null as the value for
minimumAge on a location, this is a required field for the same query for an activity! The activity object we modified now attempts to return
null for the
minimumAge, and as we can see, this breaks the rules of our schema.
Let's be sure to revert the change we made to the first activity in the
activities_data.json file.
Task!
Omitting fields in shared types
There is one more place we can improve our implementation of the
Attraction interface. Let's take a look at where we have this type defined in
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql.
In this file, we define the
Attraction interface to include all of the same fields that appear in both
activities and
locations schema files. This is because in Federation 1, shared types such as interfaces needed to be identical across subgraphs.
interface Attraction {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String!"A short description about the attraction"description: String!"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String!}
Federation 2 gives us more flexibility by allowing us to add or omit fields between subgraphs. When a shared type includes fields in one subgraph that are omitted in another, we need to ensure that those fields are always resolvable wherever they might be queried.
Right now, we're implementing the
Attraction interface in two types defined in the
reviews.graphql file:
Activity and
Location.
type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String! @external"A short description about the attraction"description: String! @external"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String! @external"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the attraction"name: String! @external"A short description about the attraction"description: String! @external"The attraction's main photo as a URL"photo: String! @external"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}
Notice that the
@external directive is attached to three of the fields on the types implementing this interface:
name,
description, and
photo.
This is because the
reviews subgraph is not responsible at all for resolving these fields; the
locations and
activities subgraphs are!
We had included
name,
description and
photo in our
Attraction definition because of the Federation 1 requirement for shared types to be implemented identically across subgraphs.
We can still rely on the
activities and
locations subgraphs to resolve these fields for each corresponding type, but with Federation 2 we can cut down on the amount of syntax we're including in
reviews.graphql. Let's start by removing these fields from the
Attraction interface defined in this file.
Task!
interface Attraction {id: ID!}
Next, we'll update our implementing types,
Activity and
Location, to no longer include these fields.
Task!
type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}
Our implementing types are much smaller now! But with just one field,
id, the
Attraction interface isn't too useful anymore.
interface Attraction {id: ID!}
Luckily, there's one more bit of logic we can relocate. Notice that both the
Activity and
Location types implement the same reviews-specific fields:
overallRating and
reviews.
Let's copy these fields into our
Attraction interface so there's a clear boundary around the logic our implementing types share. (We'll also keep these fields defined for both
Activity and
Location!)
type Location implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}type Activity implements Attraction @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}interface Attraction {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews for this attraction"reviews: [Review]!}
Great! We've cut out a bunch of code from our
reviews.graphql file. Everything we've left behind is specific to our
reviews subgraph, which helps us keep our code modularized.
We've made changes to the
reviews subgraph, so let's publish these updates.
Task!
In Explorer, we'll try out a query for
latestReviews to make sure our reviews data is still populating.
In this query, we'll use fragments to select specific fields from each one of our implementing types,
Activity or
Location. If the latest review returned is for an
Activity, we'll return its
name. For a
Location, we'll return its
photo URL.
query GetLatestReviews {latestReviews {attraction {... on Activity {name}... on Location {photo}}}}
Run the query to see that our interface is working as expected.
Excellent work! 🎉
We've seen how we can include small variations in the definition of an interface between two subgraphs, but that hasn't yet taken care of our team's problem with duplication of logic. We're still defining two different enums -
LocationTerrain and
ActivityTerrain - and as a result, the
terrain field has to be defined on both of our
Location and
Activity types. In the next lesson, we'll see how Federation 2 helps us overcome this hurdle.
Key takeaways
- Federation 2 allows shared types to include fields that differ in nullability.
- Shared types can also include fields in one subgraph that are omitted in another as long as the fields are resolvable wherever they can be queried.