Overview

It's time to witness the true strength of federation; we're about to join the pieces and make our queries more powerful and dynamic than ever before.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn what an entity type is and where to find entities in our supergraph using Studio

Contribute fields to an existing entity defined in another subgraph

Recipes and soundtracks

Remember our dream query?

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } }

We envision selecting a particular recipe and immediately getting recommendations for the perfect soundtrack to pair with it. We'll call this field: recommendedPlaylists.

The recommendedPlaylists field needs to live in the soundtracks subgraph, because it's related to music data, but it belongs to the Recipe type.

The big problem with that? The soundtracks subgraph has no idea what the Recipe type is! Let's fix that—with entities.

What's an entity?

An entity is an object type with fields split between multiple subgraphs. When working with an entity, each subgraph can do one or both of the following:

Contribute different fields to the entity

Reference an entity , which means using it as a return type for another field defined in the subgraph

Contributing vs. referencing

To differentiate between subgraphs that contribute to an entity, and those that reference an entity, think of it this way: a subgraph that contributes fields is actually adding new data capabilities from its own domain to the entity type.

This is in contrast to a subgraph that merely references the entity; it's essentially just "mentioning" the existence of the entity, and providing it as the return type for another field.

In federation, we use entities to create cohesive types that aren't confined to just one subgraph or another; instead, they can span our entire API!

We already have an entity in our supergraph. Let's head over to Studio to our supergraph page and navigate to the Schema page.

Select Objects from the left-hand list. See that green E label beside the Recipe type? E stands for entity!

studio.apollographql.com

Note: We saw that same label in Explorer, in the Documentation panel, beside any field that returned the Recipe type.

To create an entity, a subgraph needs to provide two things: a primary key and a reference resolver.

Defining a primary key

An entity's primary key is the field (or fields) that can uniquely identify an instance of that entity within a subgraph. The router uses primary keys to collect data from across multiple subgraphs and associate it with a single entity instance. It's how we know that each subgraph is talking about—and providing data for—the same object!

For example, a recipe entity's primary key is its id field. This means that the router can use a particular recipe's id to gather its data from multiple subgraphs.

We use the @key directive, along with a property called fields to set the field we want to use as the entity's primary key.

Entity syntax type EntityType @key ( fields : "id" )

Reference resolvers and entity representations

Because an entity's fields can be divided across subgraphs, each subgraph that provides fields needs a way to identify the instance the router is gathering data for. When it can identify this instance, the subgraph can provide additional data. Identifying a particular instance of an entity takes the form of a method called a reference resolver.

This method receives a basic object called an entity representation. An entity representation is an object that the router uses to identify a particular entity instance. It always includes the typename for the entity type, along with the @key field and its corresponding value.

Note: The __typename field exists on all GraphQL types automatically. It always returns the name of the type, as a string. For example, Recipe.__typename returns "Recipe".

An entity representation for a recipe might look like this:

Example recipe entity representation { "__typename" : "Recipe" , "id" : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" }

You can think of the entity representation as the minimum basic information the router needs to associate data from multiple subgraphs, and ensure that each subgraph is talking about the same object.

As we'll see shortly, the entity representation for a particular recipe will give our soundtracks subgraph all the information it needs (nothing more, nothing less!) to contribute some recommended playlists.

Contributing fields to an entity

The Recipe type is an entity; this means that even though it's originally defined in the recipes subgraph, we can use it—and build onto it—in our soundtracks subgraph.

To add to the Recipe entity, we need it to exist in our soundtracks subgraph.

Open up your code editor, and navigate to the src/schema.graphql file. We'll start by adding a basic stub of the Recipe type: this consists of the type name, the @key directive, and the field assigned as its primary key, id .

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy

The @key directive is federation-specific, so let's also make sure to import it in our federation definition at the top of the file.

extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" , import : [ "@key" ] ) Copy

Notice that we don't need to include any other fields from the Recipe entity as defined in the recipes subgraph. We can keep our soundtracks subgraph clean and concerned only with the data it requires to do its job.

Next, let's add that recommendedPlaylists field to the Recipe type. We'll give it a return type of [Playlist!]! .

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists. " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! } Copy

Adding a reference resolver

Let's open our resolvers.ts file. We need to provide our soundtracks subgraph with a reference resolver: this is the function that will receive an entity representation from the router that represents a Recipe object.

We'll start by adding a new entry to our resolvers object, called Recipe .

resolvers.ts Recipe : { } Copy

We define each entity's reference resolver right alongside all the field resolvers for that type, so this is right where it belongs. Every reference resolver has the name: __resolveReference .

resolvers.ts Recipe : { __resolveReference : ( ) => { } ; } Copy

The __resolveReference function has a slightly different signature from other resolver functions. Instead of the usual four arguments, __resolveReference only takes three:

reference : The entity representation object that's passed in by the router . This tells the subgraph which instance of an entity is being requested; it will include the instance's __typename ( Recipe ) along with its primary key, id .

context : The object shared across all resolvers . (This is the same as in normal resolvers, but note that by convention, we refer to this __resolveReference argument as context , rather than contextValue as in other resolvers !)

info : Contains information about the operation 's execution state, just like in a normal resolver . We won't use this argument here.

Let's update our __resolveReference function to log out, and then return, its first parameter, reference .

resolvers.ts Recipe : { __resolveReference : ( reference ) => { console . log ( reference ) ; return reference ; } , } Copy

To resolve the TypeScript error that has just emerged from adding this function, we can modify our codegen.ts file slightly. We'll pass in a new federation property to our config property, and set it to true . This automatically enables some federation-specific settings, such as using __resolveReference functions.

codegen.ts config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , federation : true , mappers : { } } Copy

Adding the RecipeModel type

There's one last little issue with our Recipe.__resolveReference resolver (you might be seeing a red squiggly error yourself!) TypeScript expects the object that arrives ( reference ) to match the shape that we gave the Recipe type in our schema: this means it should have an id and a recommendedPlaylists field.

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists. " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! }

Of course, that's just what we intend our forthcoming Recipe.recommendedPlaylists resolver to do—but this doesn't resolve the TypeScript error. Instead, we need to define a new model to represent the shape of the incoming reference object more accurately, and tell TypeScript to use it when referring to a Recipe object.

Back in models.ts , we'll add a new entry. We'll call it RecipeModel , and give it just one field: id . (We don't need to explicitly pass it a __typename field, as this is added automatically to all GraphQL types.)

models.ts export type RecipeModel = { id : string ; } ; Copy

Last step: back in codegen.ts , we'll add our model to our mappers .

codegen.ts mappers : { Playlist : "./models#PlaylistModel" , Track : "./models#TrackModel" , AddItemsToPlaylistPayload : "./models#AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel" , Recipe : "./models#Recipe" } , Copy

Great! That's our type errors taken care of. Let's restart the server to start fresh.

npm run dev Copy

Reviewing the entity representation

Returning back to our rover dev process on http://localhost:4001, let's execute our dream query and see the entity representation that gets logged out in our terminal.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } } Copy

We'll see that the entity representation comes through exactly as we expected—with both the __typename and the id fields!

{ __typename : 'Recipe' , id : 'rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1' } Copy

So what is this __referenceResolver actually meant to do for us in the soundtracks subgraph?

We can think of it as the first stop for any entity representation sent by the router. When our soundtracks subgraph has been asked to provide a field for one of these entity instances (such as recommendedPlaylists ), it first receives the entity representation and decides what to do next.

In most cases, when a subgraph receives an entity representation, it will use the primary key—in this case, id —to correlate it with data it has access to.

Learn more: The primary key(s) and the __referenceResolver Imagine a products subgraph and a reviews subgraph, working in tandem to connect products with their reviews. The reviews subgraph might include a Product type such as the one below: GraphQL type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! reviewsForProduct : [ Review ] } To locate the right reviews for the right product, the reviews subgraph might use the id field to find reviews in its database with a matching product id . In this scenario, the entity representation contains only the fields that the reviews subgraph needs to do its job: the __typename of the type being resolved, and the primary key it can use to find and provide the requested data! When the reviews subgraph finds the object for the product in question, it returns it. This passes the instance down into the next resolver, reviewsForProduct , as the value of its parent argument: this gives the reviewsForProduct resolver all the data it needs about the product being queried to look up, filter through, and return all of the relevant reviews.

In this case, our __resolveReference doesn't need to match data from the recipes subgraph with data from soundtracks : we can receive the entity representation and return it directly. Whatever the __resolveReference function returns is passed through the resolver chain to the next resolver; so, what we return here will arrive in recommendedPlaylists , as its parent argument.

Let's update our __resolveReference function so that it simply receives the entity representation and returns it.

resolvers.ts Recipe : { __resolveReference : ( reference ) => reference ; } Copy

Now we can move onto the recommendedPlaylists resolver. We'll add a new entry for it, just below __resolveReference .

Recipe : { __resolveReference : ( reference ) => reference , recommendedPlaylists : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { } } Copy

For now, let's just make sure that our method is working by creating a couple of mock playlists.

recommendedPlaylists : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { const playlists = [ { id : "1" , name : "Rock n' Roll" , description : "A rock n' roll playlist" , tracks : { items : [ { track : { id : "6" , name : "Rockin' out" , duration_ms : 13434 , explicit : false , uri : 'uri-string' } } ] } , } , { id : "2" , name : "Pop" , description : "A pop playlist" , tracks : { items : [ { track : { id : "7" , name : "Pop it up" , duration_ms : 13433 , explicit : false , uri : 'uri-string' } } ] } , } , ] ; return playlists ; } , Copy

The query plan

Our running rover dev process will pick up the changes that we've made, recompose our supergraph schema, and restart the local router. So let's try out our query at http://localhost:4001. Our mocked playlists don't return any track data just yet, so we'll pare down our query slightly.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

Let's check out the query plan. We'll see that first, the router will fetch data from recipes , and then use that data to build out its request to soundtracks . The last step is flattening the response from both subgraphs into a single instance of a Recipe type for the recipe field we've queried!

http://localhost:4001

Let's try it out, and... we've got data!

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "recipe" : { "name" : "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken" , "description" : "As you slice [...]" , "ingredients" : [ { "text" : "4 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless" } , ] , "instructions" : [ "Begin by preparing the chicken breasts. [...]" , "In a shallow dish, [...]" , ] , "recommendedPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Rock n' Roll" , "description" : "A rock n' roll playlist" } , { "id" : "2" , "name" : "Pop" , "description" : "A pop playlist" } ] } }

Up next

Awesome! Our recipes and soundtracks services are now collaborating on the same Recipe entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router packages up the response for us.