It's time to witness the true strength of federation; we're about to join the pieces and make our queries more powerful and dynamic than ever before.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn what an entity type is and where to find entities in our supergraph using Studio
- Contribute fields to an existing entity defined in another subgraph
Recipes and soundtracks
Remember our dream query?
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {explicitidnameuridurationMs}}}}
We envision selecting a particular recipe and immediately getting recommendations for the perfect soundtrack to pair with it. We'll call this field: recommendedPlaylists.
recommendedPlaylists field needs to live in the
soundtracks subgraph, because it's related to music data, but it belongs to the
Recipe type.
The big problem with that? The
soundtracks subgraph has no idea what the
Recipe type is! Let's fix that—with entities.
What's an entity?
An entity is an object type with fields split between multiple subgraphs. When working with an entity, each subgraph can do one or both of the following:
- Contribute different fields to the entity
- Reference an entity, which means using it as a return type for another field defined in the subgraph
Contributing vs. referencing
To differentiate between subgraphs that contribute to an entity, and those that reference an entity, think of it this way: a subgraph that contributes fields is actually adding new data capabilities from its own domain to the entity type.
This is in contrast to a subgraph that merely references the entity; it's essentially just "mentioning" the existence of the entity, and providing it as the return type for another field.
In federation, we use entities to create cohesive types that aren't confined to just one subgraph or another; instead, they can span our entire API!
We already have an entity in our supergraph. Let's head over to Studio to our supergraph page and navigate to the Schema page.
Select Objects from the left-hand list. See that green E label beside the
Recipe type? E stands for entity!
Note: We saw that same label in Explorer, in the Documentation panel, beside any field that returned the
Recipe type.
To create an entity, a subgraph needs to provide two things: a primary key and a reference resolver.
Defining a primary key
An entity's primary key is the field (or fields) that can uniquely identify an instance of that entity within a subgraph. The router uses primary keys to collect data from across multiple subgraphs and associate it with a single entity instance. It's how we know that each subgraph is talking about—and providing data for—the same object!
For example, a recipe entity's primary key is its
id field. This means that the router can use a particular recipe's
id to gather its data from multiple subgraphs.
We use the
@key directive, along with a property called
fields to set the field we want to use as the entity's primary key.
type EntityType @key(fields: "id")
Reference resolvers and entity representations
Because an entity's fields can be divided across subgraphs, each subgraph that provides fields needs a way to identify the instance the router is gathering data for. When it can identify this instance, the subgraph can provide additional data. Identifying a particular instance of an entity takes the form of a method called a reference resolver.
This method receives a basic object called an entity representation. An entity representation is an object that the router uses to identify a particular entity instance. It always includes the typename for the entity type, along with the
@key field and its corresponding value.
Note: The
__typename field exists on all GraphQL types automatically. It always returns the name of the type, as a string. For example,
Recipe.__typename returns "Recipe".
An entity representation for a recipe might look like this:
{"__typename": "Recipe","id": "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1"}
You can think of the entity representation as the minimum basic information the router needs to associate data from multiple subgraphs, and ensure that each subgraph is talking about the same object.
As we'll see shortly, the entity representation for a particular recipe will give our
soundtracks subgraph all the information it needs (nothing more, nothing less!) to contribute some recommended playlists.
Contributing fields to an entity
The
Recipe type is an entity; this means that even though it's originally defined in the
recipes subgraph, we can use it—and build onto it—in our
soundtracks subgraph.
To add to the
Recipe entity, we need it to exist in our
soundtracks subgraph.
Open up your code editor, and navigate to the
src/schema.graphql file. We'll start by adding a basic stub of the
Recipe type: this consists of the type name, the
@key directive, and the field assigned as its primary key,
id.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
The
@key directive is federation-specific, so let's also make sure to import it in our federation definition at the top of the file.
extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5", import: ["@key"])
Notice that we don't need to include any other fields from the
Recipe entity as defined in the
recipes subgraph. We can keep our
soundtracks subgraph clean and concerned only with the data it requires to do its job.
Next, let's add that
recommendedPlaylists field to the
Recipe type. We'll give it a return type of
[Playlist!]!.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists."recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]!}
Adding a reference resolver
Let's open our
resolvers.ts file. We need to provide our
soundtracks subgraph with a reference resolver: this is the function that will receive an entity representation from the router that represents a
Recipe object.
We'll start by adding a new entry to our
resolvers object, called
Recipe.
Recipe: {// TODO}
We define each entity's reference resolver right alongside all the field resolvers for that type, so this is right where it belongs. Every reference resolver has the name:
__resolveReference.
Recipe: {__resolveReference: () => {};}
The
__resolveReference function has a slightly different signature from other resolver functions. Instead of the usual four arguments,
__resolveReference only takes three:
reference: The entity representation object that's passed in by the router. This tells the subgraph which instance of an entity is being requested; it will include the instance's
__typename(
Recipe) along with its primary key,
id.
context: The object shared across all resolvers. (This is the same as in normal resolvers, but note that by convention, we refer to this
__resolveReferenceargument as
context, rather than
contextValueas in other resolvers!)
info: Contains information about the operation's execution state, just like in a normal resolver. We won't use this argument here.
Let's update our
__resolveReference function to log out, and then return, its first parameter,
reference.
Recipe: {__resolveReference: (reference) => {console.log(reference);return reference;},}
To resolve the TypeScript error that has just emerged from adding this function, we can modify our
codegen.ts file slightly. We'll pass in a new
federation property to our
config property, and set it to
true. This automatically enables some federation-specific settings, such as using
__resolveReference functions.
config: {contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",federation: true,mappers: {// mappers}}
Adding the
RecipeModel type
There's one last little issue with our
Recipe.__resolveReference resolver (you might be seeing a red squiggly error yourself!) TypeScript expects the object that arrives (
reference) to match the shape that we gave the
Recipe type in our schema: this means it should have an
id and a
recommendedPlaylists field.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists."recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]!}
Of course, that's just what we intend our forthcoming
Recipe.recommendedPlaylists resolver to do—but this doesn't resolve the TypeScript error. Instead, we need to define a new model to represent the shape of the incoming
reference object more accurately, and tell TypeScript to use it when referring to a
Recipe object.
Back in
models.ts, we'll add a new entry. We'll call it
RecipeModel, and give it just one field:
id. (We don't need to explicitly pass it a
__typename field, as this is added automatically to all GraphQL types.)
export type RecipeModel = {id: string;};
Last step: back in
codegen.ts, we'll add our model to our
mappers.
mappers: {Playlist: "./models#PlaylistModel",Track: "./models#TrackModel",AddItemsToPlaylistPayload: "./models#AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel",Recipe: "./models#Recipe"},
Great! That's our type errors taken care of. Let's restart the server to start fresh.
npm run dev
Reviewing the entity representation
Returning back to our
rover dev process on http://localhost:4001, let's execute our dream query and see the entity representation that gets logged out in our terminal.
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {explicitidnameuridurationMs}}}}
We'll see that the entity representation comes through exactly as we expected—with both the
__typename and the
id fields!
{ __typename: 'Recipe', id: 'rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1' }
So what is this
__referenceResolver actually meant to do for us in the
soundtracks subgraph?
We can think of it as the first stop for any entity representation sent by the router. When our
soundtracks subgraph has been asked to provide a field for one of these entity instances (such as
recommendedPlaylists), it first receives the entity representation and decides what to do next.
In most cases, when a subgraph receives an entity representation, it will use the primary key—in this case,
id—to correlate it with data it has access to.
In this case, our
__resolveReference doesn't need to match data from the
recipes subgraph with data from
soundtracks: we can receive the entity representation and return it directly. Whatever the
__resolveReference function returns is passed through the resolver chain to the next resolver; so, what we return here will arrive in
recommendedPlaylists, as its
parent argument.
Let's update our
__resolveReference function so that it simply receives the entity representation and returns it.
Recipe: {__resolveReference: (reference) => reference;}
Now we can move onto the
recommendedPlaylists resolver. We'll add a new entry for it, just below
__resolveReference.
Recipe: {__resolveReference: (reference) => reference,recommendedPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {// TODO}}
For now, let's just make sure that our method is working by creating a couple of mock playlists.
recommendedPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {const playlists = [{id: "1",name: "Rock n' Roll",description: "A rock n' roll playlist",tracks: {items: [{track: {id: "6",name: "Rockin' out",duration_ms: 13434,explicit: false,uri: 'uri-string'}}]},},{id: "2",name: "Pop",description: "A pop playlist",tracks: {items: [{track: {id: "7",name: "Pop it up",duration_ms: 13433,explicit: false,uri: 'uri-string'}}]},},];return playlists;},
The query plan
Our running
rover dev process will pick up the changes that we've made, recompose our supergraph schema, and restart the local router. So let's try out our query at http://localhost:4001. Our mocked playlists don't return any track data just yet, so we'll pare down our query slightly.
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescription}}}
Let's check out the query plan. We'll see that first, the router will fetch data from
recipes, and then use that data to build out its request to
soundtracks. The last step is flattening the response from both subgraphs into a single instance of a
Recipe type for the
recipe field we've queried!
Let's try it out, and... we've got data!
Up next
Awesome! Our
recipes and
soundtracks services are now collaborating on the same
Recipe entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router packages up the response for us.
However, our musical recommendations are still pretty weak. In fact, they're not much like recommendations at all—they're hardcoded playlist objects! We haven't actually used any recipe-specific data to determine the playlists we recommend to our potential chef users. In the next lesson, we'll dive deeper into federation-specific directives and fortify our soundtrack suggestions.
