Overview

One of the biggest benefits of federation is the ability to compose multiple smaller schemas together into a single, declarative document. Each subgraph schema is like a cog in the entire supergraph apparatus—and we can provide extra instructions for how its types and fields should be used when they're integrated into our graph. It's time to meet the next tool in our federation toolbox: schema directives.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @external and @requires directive s

Resolve fields in the soundtracks subgraph using data from recipes

Introducing directives

A GraphQL directive is like a special instruction for part of your GraphQL schema or operation. We can use them to communicate extra details about a field or customize responses. Directives always start with the @ symbol.

Many directives are default directives—that is, they're part of the GraphQL specification. Others, as we'll see shortly, are federation-specific directives. We apply these directives in subgraph schemas to enable features that help our federated graphs run more smoothly.

We've already encountered one such directive: @key ! It lets us use the same entity in both subgraphs, and provides the common "key" the router uses to link all the data together.

But as we saw in the last lesson, soundtracks doesn't have enough information about a recipe to provide useful playlist recommendations. It makes sense to identify each recipe by its unique id (some recipes with the same name might exist!), but we can't make recommendations based on an id !

A recipe's name , however, might be a bit more useful. How can we use that bit of information from the recipes subgraph to determine what we return from soundtracks ?

@requires and @external

In order to resolve its recommendedPlaylists field, the soundtracks subgraph requires more specific data from recipes .

We know that recipes provides a Recipe.name field, and we have a mechanism to share that knowledge: when logic in one subgraph depends on data from another, we can use the @requires and @external directives.

First off, we'll need to import these directives. We can do this in the same line that imported @key —the Federation 2 link we added to schema.graphql at the start of the course. Here, we'll simply add our new directives, separated by commas.

schema.graphql extend schema @ link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" , import : [ "@key" , "@requires" , "@external" ] ) Copy

Now we'll dive into these directives one-by-one, then see how they work together.

@requires

Jump down to the Recipe type. The recommendedPlaylists field needs some additional data in order to do its job of providing music suggestions. To indicate which fields it needs data from, we'll attach the @requires directive and set its fields property.

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) } Copy

This syntax says: before soundtracks can resolve the recommendedPlaylists field, it needs the name field.

These instructions are clear, but we need to make one more update to the Recipe type. We're referring to its name field from this subgraph, but our Recipe entity—as far as our soundtracks subgraph knows—doesn't actually have a field by this name!

We can fix this using the @external directive.

@external

We reach for the @external directive when we reference a field inside a subgraph that doesn't fulfill it. We need to mark these fields as @external because the data needs to come from somewhere outside of the subgraph we're working in.

Let's jump back into our soundtracks subgraph, and add the name field to the Recipe entity. We'll mark it with @external .

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! name : String @external " A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists. " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) } Copy

The resolver (or resolver function) for the Recipe.name field lives in the recipes subgraph, which is why this field needs to be marked as @external !

This directive gives us the freedom to refer to fields we know will exist once our supergraph has been composed, even if the subgraph we're working in doesn't define logic for them.

Great—our schema directives are applied, and our instructions to the router are complete. Now, let's step through how the router will actually execute them!

Watch out! Error: EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH The EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH error might pop up in the terminal running rover dev to warn us that the data type we gave Recipe.name in the soundtracks subgraph does not precisely match how it's defined in recipes . The error gives us a bit more information: in recipes , the Recipe.name field should have the type of nullable String . Go back and check how you defined Recipe.name in soundtracks ; it should look like the example below. GraphQL name : String @external Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Required fields and the router

So we know that we require a recipe's name before we can actually fulfill the recommendedPlaylists field. What does this look like in practice? Let's return to our simplified query.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

If we revisit our Query Plan, we'll see again that first the router plans to execute a request to the recipes subgraph. Having retrieved that data, it will then send a request to soundtracks for the remainder of the query.

http://localhost:4001

When the recommendedPlaylists resolver is called, the entity representation passed in as a parameter now contains an additional property: name !

the Recipe entity representation { __typename = Recipe , id = rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1 , name = Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken }

How was the name property automatically included in the object passed to the recommendedPlaylists resolver? It all comes down to the stub of Recipe that we added to the soundtracks schema!

schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! name : String @external " A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) }

We know why id was included in the entity representation: it's our Recipe entity's primary key, after all. But name was added because our the Recipe type in soundtracks tells the router that it needs it (courtesy of @requires ), and that it comes from a different subgraph (as indicated by @external ).

With these instructions in place, the router is able to connect the dots: in addition to the __typename and id fields, it understands that it must pass the name field as part of the entity representation as well.

resolvers.ts __resolveReference : ( reference ) => { return reference } ,

But what happens if our query doesn't include the Recipe.name field we require for recommendedPlaylists ?

Take the operation below, for example; we bypass a recipe's name field, and go right to requesting its recommendedPlaylists !

query GetRecommendedSoundtracksForRecipe { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

If we run this query, we'll see the same exact results as before—and when we inspect the contents of the resolver's reference parameter, we'll see that the value of name gets passed into the recommendedPlaylists resolver whether it's explicitly part of the query or not!

Because recommendedPlaylists requires name , the router always fetches a recipe's name data first, and ensures it's passed along to the recommendedPlaylists resolver.

Updating RecipeModel

The new addition to our Recipe type entity representation (the required name field) makes it necessary to update our RecipeModel to include it. Back in models.ts , add a new field to the RecipeModel type for the name we expect to receive from recipes .

models.ts export type RecipeModel = { id : string ; name : string ; } ; Copy

Finally, start the server so these new codegen settings are applied.

npm run dev Copy

Recommending real playlists

One step closer to removing our hard-coded data! With the name of our recipe in-hand, we can fire off a request for some good playlists that will actually fit the mood of what we're cooking up.

In the first course in this series, we connected our soundtracks subgraph to a datasource called SpotifyAPI , which sent requests to a Spotify REST API. We used it to query for particular playlists, or even add new tracks to an existing playlist.

Refresher: The SpotifyAPI class The SpotifyClient class connects to a REST endpoint and provides three methods: getFeaturedPlaylists , which returns an object containing featured playlists getPlaylist , which returns a particular playlist addItemsToPlaylist , which accepts a list of track URIs and adds them to a specified playlist You can review the code in src/datasources/spotify-client.ts .

Now we need to set up a method we can call to search for playlists.

The search method

Jump into datasources/spotify-client.ts , and add a new method called search to the class..

spotify-client.ts search ( ) { } Copy

This method will accept a single parameter that we'll call term , which is a string .

spotify-client.ts search ( term : string ) { } Copy

Before we complete our call to this endpoint, let's take a look at the response shape by opening up this example search query in a new browser tab.

This URL has a q query parameter of "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken". It also specifies a parameter called type , which is playlist (since that's what we're looking for!). Using this search term, the endpoint filters through a list of playlists to return two or three that might suit the recipe's theme.

And when we navigate to this page, we see a big response object that starts with a "playlists" property. We don't dig into the actual details of our playlist objects until we reach the "items" property, at which point we have a big array we can actually work with.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/search?...

Let's construct the call to the search endpoint. We'll give it an object containing its params in another object that includes the following properties:

q , which is our search term , and

type , which we'll hardcode as "playlist" .

spotify-client.ts search ( term : string ) { this . get ( 'search' , { params : { q : term , type : "playlist" } } ) ; } Copy

We need to pluck some properties from the JSON object we get as a response, so we'll make the function async and await the results of the call in a new variable called response .

async search ( term : string ) { const response = await this . get ( 'search' , { params : { q : term , type : "playlist" } } ) ; } Copy

Next, we'll use optional chaining and the nullish coalescing operator to return response.playlists.items , or an empty array.

async search ( term : string ) { const response = await this . get ( 'search' , { params : { q : term , type : "playlist" } } ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Let's also add our type definitions for the type of data we expect playlists and items to be.

async search ( term : string ) { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : PlaylistModel [ ] } } > ( 'search' , { params : { q : term , type : "playlist" } } ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Returning recommendedPlaylists

Next, let's actually call that method. We'll jump back into the resolvers.ts file.

First, delete the hardcoded playlist objects the recommendedPlaylists resolver returns.

resolvers.ts recommendedPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => { - const playlists = [ - { id: "1", - name: "Rock n' Roll", - description: "A rock n' roll playlist", - tracks: { - items: [ - { - track: { - id: "6", - name: "Rockin' out", - duration_ms: 13434, - explicit: false, - uri: 'uri-string' - } - } - ] - }, - }, - { id: "2", - name: "Pop", - description: "A pop playlist", - tracks: { - items: [ - { - track: { - id: "7", - name: "Pop it up", - duration_ms: 13433, - explicit: false, - uri: 'uri-string' - } - } - ] - }, - }, - ]; - return playlists; }, Copy

In this resolver function, we'll of course need the name from the Recipe entity; we won't need args , so we'll replace it with _ . We'll destructure our contextValue parameter to get access to the new method we created on our class, and we can omit info .

recommendedPlaylists : ( { name } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { } ; Copy

Now we'll access the spotifyAPI.search method from dataSources , pass in the name , and return the results. Here's what your method should look like.

recommendedPlaylists : ( { name } , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . search ( name ) ; } ; Copy

The dream query

It's the moment of truth. Let's revisit our dream query in all its glory.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } } Copy

It's time to test it out. Make sure that your soundtracks server is still running (without errors), and that our rover dev process is still active.

Jumping back into Sandbox, we'll paste the query into the Operations panel, hit the submit button, and... we've got data!

👏👏👏 Recipe details, instructions, ingredients… and the perfect playlists to cook along to. Woohoo!

http://localhost:4001

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "recipe" : { "name" : "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken" , "description" : "As you slice into the succulent chicken breasts, the aroma of thyme will waft through the air, leaving your mouth watering with anticipation. The flavors of the lemon and thyme will meld together, creating a symphony of taste in your mouth that is sure to leave you satisfied. The texture of the chicken is tender and juicy, the coating of flour adding a light, crispy crunch. The sauce is tangy, with hints of lemon and white wine that will dance across your tongue, leaving a delightful aftertaste. Enjoy this delicious and visually stunning dish with your loved ones, and savor the moment together." , "ingredients" : [ { "text" : "4 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless" } , { "text" : "1/2 cup all-purpose flour" } , { "text" : "2 tbsp olive oil" } , { "text" : "2 tbsp butter" } , { "text" : "1 cup chicken broth" } , { "text" : "1/2 cup white wine, dry" } , { "text" : "1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed" } , { "text" : "2 tsp lemon zest" } , { "text" : "1 tbsp thyme leaves, chopped" } ] , "instructions" : [ "Begin by preparing the chicken breasts. Rinse them under cold running water and pat them dry with a paper towel. Season them generously with salt and pepper on both sides." , "In a shallow dish, add the flour and dredge the chicken breasts, making sure to coat them evenly." , "Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until the butter has melted and is sizzling." , "Add the chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from skillet and set aside." , "Add the chicken broth, white wine, lemon juice, lemon zest, and thyme to the skillet. Stir to combine, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pan." , "Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has reduced slightly and thickened." , "Add the chicken breasts back to the skillet and spoon the sauce over them. Simmer for another 5-7 minutes, until the chicken is heated through and the sauce has thickened even more." , "Serve the chicken on a platter, garnished with fresh thyme leaves and lemon slices. Drizzle the remaining sauce over the top and serve hot." ] , "recommendedPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "name" : "Zesty Culinary Harmony" , "description" : "Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes, creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations." , "tracks" : [ { "explicit" : false , "id" : "2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje" , "name" : "Lemon Tree" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje" , "durationMs" : 191026 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "3XS9vh8XN1NkXiAbXl2DBX" , "name" : "Citrus_Groove" , "uri" : "spotify:track:3XS9vh8XN1NkXiAbXl2DBX" , "durationMs" : 142785 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "0LQtEJt7x0s6knb6RKdRYc" , "name" : "Chicken Fried" , "uri" : "spotify:track:0LQtEJt7x0s6knb6RKdRYc" , "durationMs" : 238146 } ] } , { "id" : "6Fl8d6KF0O4V5kFdbzalfW" , "name" : "Sweet Beats & Eats" , "description" : "Tooth-achingly sweet beats for your sweet eats" , "tracks" : [ { "explicit" : false , "id" : "451GvHwY99NKV4zdKPRWmv" , "name" : "Banana Pancakes" , "uri" : "spotify:track:451GvHwY99NKV4zdKPRWmv" , "durationMs" : 191906 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "3iSws76HjaU7k49EqJVTfF" , "name" : "Sugar, Sugar" , "uri" : "spotify:track:3iSws76HjaU7k49EqJVTfF" , "durationMs" : 167186 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "1aZLIbKEdsyqxyD6iNcrbA" , "name" : "Pour Some Sugar On Me" , "uri" : "spotify:track:1aZLIbKEdsyqxyD6iNcrbA" , "durationMs" : 267306 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "4wNM9vSBzotBHn0R0fTkY5" , "name" : "Hot Potato" , "uri" : "spotify:track:4wNM9vSBzotBHn0R0fTkY5" , "durationMs" : 80026 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "3Am0IbOxmvlSXro7N5iSfZ" , "name" : "Strawberry Fields Forever - Remastered 2009" , "uri" : "spotify:track:3Am0IbOxmvlSXro7N5iSfZ" , "durationMs" : 247320 } ] } , { "id" : "3P7h4zNxh5ddheaMbipOAJ" , "name" : "Generic Cooking" , "description" : "Nothing special, the default playlist." , "tracks" : [ { "explicit" : false , "id" : "7yK3lQBVDvzNI295H6rnvx" , "name" : "Home Cooking" , "uri" : "spotify:track:7yK3lQBVDvzNI295H6rnvx" , "durationMs" : 125955 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "7s3kFqoTqGSG1Olm95lj0s" , "name" : "Cooking LoFi" , "uri" : "spotify:track:7s3kFqoTqGSG1Olm95lj0s" , "durationMs" : 89615 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "2sTEN0K3qAICTqiFzJy8rl" , "name" : "Tangerine" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2sTEN0K3qAICTqiFzJy8rl" , "durationMs" : 144000 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "13adhLuHWTefgthKa8cLfn" , "name" : "Cream" , "uri" : "spotify:track:13adhLuHWTefgthKa8cLfn" , "durationMs" : 96000 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "15EgPq1MuD43UtFMephZBX" , "name" : "Coffee in the Rain" , "uri" : "spotify:track:15EgPq1MuD43UtFMephZBX" , "durationMs" : 144000 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "2p12iWf8EP6r5Z5bq98qjC" , "name" : "Cooking With Love" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2p12iWf8EP6r5Z5bq98qjC" , "durationMs" : 179580 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "2gUbyuRPrW89xK4ylXZo2d" , "name" : "no stress" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2gUbyuRPrW89xK4ylXZo2d" , "durationMs" : 229333 } , { "explicit" : false , "id" : "2afODlnvr1TO9jou8ntOZG" , "name" : "Umami" , "uri" : "spotify:track:2afODlnvr1TO9jou8ntOZG" , "durationMs" : 191146 } ] } ] } } }

Watch out! Error: EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE If you restarted your rover dev process for any reason after adding directives to the soundtracks subgraph, you might encounter an error like the one below. EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE: Field "Recipe.name" is marked @external on all the subgraphs in which it is listed (subgraph "soundtracks"). This error won't actually stop our rover dev process from running—it's just letting us know that our schema is currently invalid. This is because our soundtracks subgraph indicates that the Recipe.name field can be accessed in an external subgraph, but Rover can't find that subgraph yet. The solution? Bringing the recipes subgraph (which is running remotely) into the rover dev process! Refer back to the lesson on rover dev for the exact syntax. This completes the picture of our schema, and allows Rover to find the external Recipe.name field that was referenced in soundtracks . Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Up next

Okay, we've made lots of changes to our server, and rover dev helped us test everything out in a locally composed supergraph. Emphasis on the word local; to get our changes actually "live" (at least in the tutorial sense of the word), we need to tell GraphOS about them!