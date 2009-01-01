Overview
One of the biggest benefits of federation is the ability to compose multiple smaller schemas together into a single, declarative document. Each subgraph schema is like a cog in the entire supergraph apparatus—and we can provide extra instructions for how its types and fields should be used when they're integrated into our graph. It's time to meet the next tool in our federation toolbox: schema directives.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the
@externaland
@requiresdirectives
- Resolve fields in the
soundtrackssubgraph using data from
recipes
Introducing directives
A GraphQL directive is like a special instruction for part of your GraphQL schema or operation. We can use them to communicate extra details about a field or customize responses. Directives always start with the
@ symbol.
Many directives are default directives—that is, they're part of the GraphQL specification. Others, as we'll see shortly, are federation-specific directives. We apply these directives in subgraph schemas to enable features that help our federated graphs run more smoothly.
We've already encountered one such directive:
@key! It lets us use the same entity in both subgraphs, and provides the common "key" the router uses to link all the data together.
But as we saw in the last lesson,
soundtracks doesn't have enough information about a recipe to provide useful playlist recommendations. It makes sense to identify each recipe by its unique
id (some recipes with the same name might exist!), but we can't make recommendations based on an
id!
A recipe's
name, however, might be a bit more useful. How can we use that bit of information from the
recipes subgraph to determine what we return from
soundtracks?
@requires and
@external
In order to resolve its
recommendedPlaylists field, the
soundtracks subgraph requires more specific data from
recipes.
We know that
recipes provides a
Recipe.name field, and we have a mechanism to share that knowledge: when logic in one subgraph depends on data from another, we can use the
@requires and
@external directives.
First off, we'll need to import these directives. We can do this in the same line that imported
@key—the Federation 2 link we added to
schema.graphql at the start of the course. Here, we'll simply add our new directives, separated by commas.
extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5",import: ["@key", "@requires", "@external"])
Now we'll dive into these directives one-by-one, then see how they work together.
@requires
Jump down to the
Recipe type. The
recommendedPlaylists field needs some additional data in order to do its job of providing music suggestions. To indicate which fields it needs data from, we'll attach the
@requires directive and set its
fields property.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe"recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]! @requires(fields: "name")}
This syntax says: before
soundtracks can resolve the
recommendedPlaylists field, it needs the
name field.
These instructions are clear, but we need to make one more update to the
Recipe type. We're referring to its
name field from this subgraph, but our
Recipe entity—as far as our
soundtracks subgraph knows—doesn't actually have a field by this name!
We can fix this using the
@external directive.
@external
We reach for the
@external directive when we reference a field inside a subgraph that doesn't fulfill it. We need to mark these fields as
@external because the data needs to come from somewhere outside of the subgraph we're working in.
Let's jump back into our
soundtracks subgraph, and add the
name field to the
Recipe entity. We'll mark it with
@external.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!name: String @external"A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists."recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]! @requires(fields: "name")}
The resolver (or resolver function) for the
Recipe.name field lives in the recipes subgraph, which is why this field needs to be marked as
@external!
This directive gives us the freedom to refer to fields we know will exist once our supergraph has been composed, even if the subgraph we're working in doesn't define logic for them.
Great—our schema directives are applied, and our instructions to the router are complete. Now, let's step through how the router will actually execute them!
Required fields and the router
So we know that we require a recipe's
name before we can actually fulfill the
recommendedPlaylists field. What does this look like in practice? Let's return to our simplified query.
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescription}}}
If we revisit our Query Plan, we'll see again that first the router plans to execute a request to the
recipes subgraph. Having retrieved that data, it will then send a request to
soundtracks for the remainder of the query.
When the
recommendedPlaylists resolver is called, the entity representation passed in as a parameter now contains an additional property:
name!
{__typename=Recipe, id=rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1, name=Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken}
How was the
name property automatically included in the object passed to the
recommendedPlaylists resolver? It all comes down to the stub of
Recipe that we added to the
soundtracks schema!
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!name: String @external"A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe"recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]! @requires(fields: "name")}
We know why
id was included in the entity representation: it's our
Recipe entity's primary key, after all. But
name was added because our the
Recipe type in
soundtracks tells the router that it needs it (courtesy of
@requires), and that it comes from a different subgraph (as indicated by
@external).
With these instructions in place, the router is able to connect the dots: in addition to the
__typename and
id fields, it understands that it must pass the
name field as part of the entity representation as well.
__resolveReference: (reference) => {// reference now contains: `__typename`, `id`, AND `name`return reference},
But what happens if our query doesn't include the
Recipe.name field we require for
recommendedPlaylists?
Take the operation below, for example; we bypass a recipe's
name field, and go right to requesting its
recommendedPlaylists!
query GetRecommendedSoundtracksForRecipe {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {recommendedPlaylists {idnamedescription}}}
If we run this query, we'll see the same exact results as before—and when we inspect the contents of the resolver's
reference parameter, we'll see that the value of
name gets passed into the
recommendedPlaylists resolver whether it's explicitly part of the query or not!
Because
recommendedPlaylists requires
name, the router always fetches a recipe's
name data first, and ensures it's passed along to the
recommendedPlaylists resolver.
Updating
RecipeModel
The new addition to our
Recipe type entity representation (the required
name field) makes it necessary to update our
RecipeModel to include it. Back in
models.ts, add a new field to the
RecipeModel type for the
name we expect to receive from
recipes.
export type RecipeModel = {id: string;name: string;};
Finally, start the server so these new codegen settings are applied.
npm run dev
Recommending real playlists
One step closer to removing our hard-coded data! With the
name of our recipe in-hand, we can fire off a request for some good playlists that will actually fit the mood of what we're cooking up.
In the first course in this series, we connected our
soundtracks subgraph to a datasource called
SpotifyAPI, which sent requests to a Spotify REST API. We used it to query for particular playlists, or even add new tracks to an existing playlist.
Now we need to set up a method we can call to search for playlists.
The
search method
Jump into
datasources/spotify-client.ts, and add a new method called
search to the class..
search() {// TODO}
This method will accept a single parameter that we'll call
term, which is a
string.
search(term: string) {// TODO}
Before we complete our call to this endpoint, let's take a look at the response shape by opening up this example search query in a new browser tab.
This URL has a
q query parameter of "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken". It also specifies a parameter called
type, which is
playlist (since that's what we're looking for!). Using this search term, the endpoint filters through a list of playlists to return two or three that might suit the recipe's theme.
And when we navigate to this page, we see a big response object that starts with a
"playlists" property. We don't dig into the actual details of our playlist objects until we reach the
"items" property, at which point we have a big array we can actually work with.
Let's construct the call to the
search endpoint. We'll give it an object containing its
params in another object that includes the following properties:
q, which is our search
term, and
type, which we'll hardcode as
"playlist".
search(term: string) {this.get('search', {params: {q: term,type: "playlist"}});}
We need to pluck some properties from the JSON object we get as a response, so we'll make the function
async and
await the results of the call in a new variable called
response.
async search(term: string) {const response = await this.get('search', {params: {q: term,type: "playlist"}});}
Next, we'll use optional chaining and the nullish coalescing operator to return
response.playlists.items, or an empty array.
async search(term: string) {const response = await this.get('search', {params: {q: term,type: "playlist"}});return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];}
Let's also add our type definitions for the type of data we expect
playlists and
items to be.
async search(term: string) {const response = await this.get<{ playlists: { items: PlaylistModel[] }}>('search', {params: {q: term,type: "playlist"}});return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];}
Returning
recommendedPlaylists
Next, let's actually call that method. We'll jump back into the
resolvers.ts file.
First, delete the hardcoded playlist objects the
recommendedPlaylists resolver returns.
recommendedPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {- const playlists = [- { id: "1",- name: "Rock n' Roll",- description: "A rock n' roll playlist",- tracks: {- items: [- {- track: {- id: "6",- name: "Rockin' out",- duration_ms: 13434,- explicit: false,- uri: 'uri-string'- }- }- ]- },- },- { id: "2",- name: "Pop",- description: "A pop playlist",- tracks: {- items: [- {- track: {- id: "7",- name: "Pop it up",- duration_ms: 13433,- explicit: false,- uri: 'uri-string'- }- }- ]- },- },- ];- return playlists;},
In this resolver function, we'll of course need the
name from the
Recipe entity; we won't need
args, so we'll replace it with
_. We'll destructure our
contextValue parameter to get access to the new method we created on our class, and we can omit
info.
recommendedPlaylists: ({ name }, _, { dataSources }) => {// TODO};
Now we'll access the
spotifyAPI.search method from
dataSources, pass in the
name, and return the results.
Here's what your method should look like.
recommendedPlaylists: ({ name }, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.spotifyAPI.search(name);};
The dream query
It's the moment of truth. Let's revisit our dream query in all its glory.
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {explicitidnameuridurationMs}}}}
It's time to test it out. Make sure that your
soundtracks server is still running (without errors), and that our
rover dev process is still active.
Jumping back into Sandbox, we'll paste the query into the Operations panel, hit the submit button, and... we've got data!
👏👏👏 Recipe details, instructions, ingredients… and the perfect playlists to cook along to. Woohoo!
Up next
Okay, we've made lots of changes to our server, and
rover dev helped us test everything out in a locally composed supergraph. Emphasis on the word local; to get our changes actually "live" (at least in the tutorial sense of the word), we need to tell GraphOS about them!
In the next lesson, we'll take a look at how we can land these changes safely and confidently using schema checks and launches.
