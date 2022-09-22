Odyssey / Getting Started with GraphQL and Apollo: Backend

Illustration of an astronaut holding the GraphQL logo in outerspace

Getting Started with GraphQL and Apollo: Backend

  • Sep 22, 2022
  • 20 lessons
  • 29m

Apollo

  • Welcome!

    2m

  • What is GraphQL?

    1m

  • Journey of a GraphQL operation

    1m

  • Architecture of a GraphQL server

    2m

  • Exercise: Designing your first schema

    1m

  • SDL Crash Course

    2m

  • Exercise: Convert your data map to SDL

    2m

  • Resolvers and data sources

    1m

  • Code-Along: RESTDataSource skeleton

    1m

  • Code-Along: Resolver map

    2m

  • Code-Along: Connecting resolvers & data sources

    2m

  • Default resolvers & the parent parameter

    2m

  • Exercise: Write resolvers!

    1m

  • Exercise: The args parameter

    1m

  • Mutations

    2m

  • Exercise: Implement the likeTrack mutation

    1m

  • Code-Along: Error handling

    2m

  • Exercise: More error handling

    1m

  • Putting it all together

    1m

  • Closing Debrief

    1m

Learn how to use Apollo Server to build a GraphQL server that can respond to client requests for data. This course should be used as a companion to the "Getting started with GraphQL and Apollo: Backend" workshop. We'll learn what GraphQL is and how to use a schema-first design process to collaborate with the frontend team. Then we'll write the schema, resolvers, and data sources for our graph. Finally, we'll test our server using Apollo Studio.

JavaScript basics, Node.js basics

