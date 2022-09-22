Apollo
Welcome!
2m
What is GraphQL?
1m
Journey of a GraphQL operation
1m
Architecture of a GraphQL server
2m
Exercise: Designing your first schema
1m
SDL Crash Course
2m
Exercise: Convert your data map to SDL
2m
Resolvers and data sources
1m
Code-Along: RESTDataSource skeleton
1m
Code-Along: Resolver map
2m
Code-Along: Connecting resolvers & data sources
2m
Default resolvers & the parent parameter
2m
Exercise: Write resolvers!
1m
Exercise: The args parameter
1m
Mutations
2m
Exercise: Implement the likeTrack mutation
1m
Code-Along: Error handling
2m
Exercise: More error handling
1m
Putting it all together
1m
Closing Debrief
1m
Learn how to use Apollo Server to build a GraphQL server that can respond to client requests for data. This course should be used as a companion to the "Getting started with GraphQL and Apollo: Backend" workshop. We'll learn what GraphQL is and how to use a schema-first design process to collaborate with the frontend team. Then we'll write the schema, resolvers, and data sources for our graph. Finally, we'll test our server using Apollo Studio.
JavaScript basics, Node.js basics