Architecture of a GraphQL server

The client sends a GraphQL operation to the server.

The server is a Node process. To craft its response back to the client, it uses:

A schema : a .graphql file containing types and fields

: a file containing types and fields Resolvers : a .js file containing functions that are responsible for populating a particular field in the schema. Resolvers use data sources to retrieve or manipulate the data for that field.

: a file containing functions that are responsible for populating a particular field in the schema. Resolvers use to retrieve or manipulate the data for that field. Data source: can be any thing that provides data for the API. For example, a REST API or a database.

Check: Set up the starter code

If you haven't set up the starter code yet, please do so now!

In a terminal window, clone the repository for the workshop starter code:

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/workshop-backend-getting-started.git Copy

Navigate to the repo's server/ directory and install dependencies:

cd workshop-backend-getting-started/server npm install Copy

Start your server:

npm run dev Copy

Tip: Install the VS Code Extension for GraphQL: Syntax Highlighting (by GraphQL Foundation).

Code-Along: Setting up Apollo Server

Walk through starter code in server/src/index.js

src/index.js const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ) ; const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) ; const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( './src/schema.graphql' , { encoding : 'utf-8' } ) ) ; const mocks = require ( './mocks' ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , mocks } ) ; server . listen ( { port : process . env . PORT || 4000 } ) . then ( ( { port , url } ) => { console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } ) ; Copy

Checking our work with Apollo Sandbox

Head over to Apollo Sandbox: https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/