Architecture of a GraphQL server
The client sends a GraphQL operation to the server.
The server is a Node process. To craft its response back to the client, it uses:
- A schema: a
.graphqlfile containing types and fields
- Resolvers: a
.jsfile containing functions that are responsible for populating a particular field in the schema. Resolvers use data sources to retrieve or manipulate the data for that field.
- Data source: can be any thing that provides data for the API. For example, a REST API or a database.
Check: Set up the starter code
If you haven't set up the starter code yet, please do so now!
- In a terminal window, clone the repository for the workshop starter code:
git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/workshop-backend-getting-started.git
- Navigate to the repo's
server/directory and install dependencies:
cd workshop-backend-getting-started/servernpm install
- Start your server:
npm run dev
Tip: Install the VS Code Extension for GraphQL: Syntax Highlighting (by GraphQL Foundation).
Code-Along: Setting up Apollo Server
Walk through starter code in
server/src/index.js
src/index.js
const {ApolloServer, gql} = require('apollo-server');const {readFileSync} = require('fs');const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync('./src/schema.graphql', {encoding: 'utf-8'}));const mocks = require('./mocks');const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,mocks});server.listen({port: process.env.PORT || 4000}).then(({port, url}) => {console.log(`🚀 Server is running🔉 Listening on port ${port}📭 Query at ${url}`);});
Checking our work with Apollo Sandbox
Head over to Apollo Sandbox: https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/
Connect to http://localhost:4000.
Build a query for the
deleteMefield.query GetDeleteMeField {deleteMe}
Tip: GraphQL operations should have descriptive names and use PascalCase.
Run the query. You should get:{"data": {"deleteMe": "Hello I am an example to be deleted!"}}
Tip: You can view the response in Table View by clicking on the table icon next to the Response heading.