General process for writing resolvers

Figure out which endpoint from the REST API gives us the data we need. Update our RESTDataSource class to include a method that calls that endpoint (if needed). Use the new data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.

Resolver parameters

A resolver's function signature can include four positional parameters:

parent : The return value of this field's parent field (the previous resolver in the resolver chain)

: The return value of this field's parent field (the previous resolver in the resolver chain) args : Contains arguments passed into this field by clients

: Contains arguments passed into this field by clients context : An object shared across all resolvers executing for a particular operation. Typically contains data sources, authorization details, etc.

: An object shared across all resolvers executing for a particular operation. Typically contains data sources, authorization details, etc. info : Information about the operation's execution state. (We won't need this one.)

Goal

Resolve the fields for our test query using real data from the Catstronauts REST API.

query Query { tracksForHome { id } } Copy

Code-Along

Step 1: Figure out which REST endpoint gives us the data we need

We know we want tracksForHome to return a list of Track objects. Look through the Swagger docs for the Catstronauts API. Which endpoint returns the data we're looking for?

Add a method to the CatstronautsAPI class that calls the /tracks endpoint.

src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js const { RESTDataSource } = require ( 'apollo-datasource-rest' ) ; class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor ( ) { super ( ) ; this . baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/' ; } getAllTracks ( ) { return this . get ( 'tracks' ) ; } } module . exports = CatstronautsAPI ;

Apollo Docs: HTTP methods for the RESTDataSource class

Step 3: Use the new data source method in our resolver function

Update the resolver function signature to include the context parameter, then use the context to call the new method we added to the data source:

src/resolvers.js tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , context ) => { return context . dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) ; } ; Copy

Tip: You can use JavaScript destructuring to simplify this resolver by pulling the dataSources object directly out of the context parameter: src/resolvers.js tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) ; } ; Copy

Apollo Docs: The context argument

Checking our work in Sandbox

Run the test query again in Sandbox. Verify that you get back actual track id values (like "c_0" ) instead of our hard-coded data.

query Query { tracksForHome { id } } Copy

Task! It's working!