General process for writing resolvers
- Figure out which endpoint from the REST API gives us the data we need.
- Update our RESTDataSource class to include a method that calls that endpoint (if needed).
- Use the new data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.
Resolver parameters
A resolver's function signature can include four positional parameters:
parent: The return value of this field's parent field (the previous resolver in the resolver chain)
args: Contains arguments passed into this field by clients
context: An object shared across all resolvers executing for a particular operation. Typically contains data sources, authorization details, etc.
info: Information about the operation's execution state. (We won't need this one.)
Goal
Resolve the fields for our test query using real data from the Catstronauts REST API.
query Query {tracksForHome {id}}
Code-Along
Step 1: Figure out which REST endpoint gives us the data we need
We know we want
tracksForHome to return a list of
Track objects. Look through the Swagger docs for the Catstronauts API. Which endpoint returns the data we're looking for?
Step 2: Update our RESTDataSource to call that endpoint
Add a method to the
CatstronautsAPI class that calls the
/tracks endpoint.
const {RESTDataSource} = require('apollo-datasource-rest');class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource {constructor() {super();// the Catstronauts catalog is hosted on this serverthis.baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/';}getAllTracks() {return this.get('tracks');}}module.exports = CatstronautsAPI;
- Apollo Docs: HTTP methods for the RESTDataSource class
Step 3: Use the new data source method in our resolver function
Update the resolver function signature to include the
context parameter, then use the
context to call the new method we added to the data source:
tracksForHome: (_, __, context) => {return context.dataSources.catstronautsAPI.getAllTracks();};
Tip: You can use JavaScript destructuring to simplify this resolver by pulling the
dataSources object directly out of the
context parameter:
tracksForHome: (_, __, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catstronautsAPI.getAllTracks();};
- Apollo Docs: The
contextargument
Checking our work in Sandbox
Run the test query again in Sandbox. Verify that you get back actual track
id values (like
"c_0") instead of our hard-coded data.
query Query {tracksForHome {id}}
Task!
Congratulations, you just wrote your first resolver!