What happens when things go wrong?
So far, we've only covered the happy path. We've assumed that all our calls to the Catstronauts API return successfully.
But what if we get back an error?
Resources:
Code-Along: Adding error handling to
incrementTrackViews
- Set up a mutation in Sandbox that throws an error
- Add error handling to the resolver.
- Test in Sandbox that we get back data instead of errors.
Step 1) Throw an error in Sandbox
Try running the mutation for incrementing track views again in Sandbox...
mutation IncrementTrackViews($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) {incrementTrackViews(trackId: $incrementTrackViewsId) {codemessagesuccesstrack {idnumberOfViews}}}
...but this time pass in a fake value for the
incrementTrackViewsId variable:
{"incrementTrackViewsId": "what's going to happen??"}
Our response has a big
errors object! (Instead of the
data object we're used to.)
Digging into this error, we can see what went wrong (
errors[0].message), the endpoint that threw the error (
errors[0].extensions.response.url), and more.
Step 2) Add error handling
Note: This is standard JavaScript stuff, nothing GraphQL- or Apollo-specific!
Update your
incrementTrackViewsresolver to fail gracefully by wrapping the current contents in a
tryblock.
Inside the
catchblock, print out the
errorobject so we can see what's in there. Then run your mutation in Sandbox again, and check the terminal output.src/resolvers.jsincrementTrackViews: async (_, {trackId}, {dataSources}) => {try {const track = await dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackViews(trackId);return {code: 200,message: 'Successfully incremented track views',success: true,track};} catch (error) {console.log(error);}};
It looks like there's an
error.extensions.responseobject with some useful info. Let's use that to populate the
codeand
messagefields of our
TrackMutationResponseobject:src/resolvers.jsincrementTrackViews: async (_, {trackId}, {dataSources}) => {try {const track = await dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackViews(trackId);return {code: 200,message: 'Successfully incremented track views',success: true,track};} catch (error) {return {code: error.extensions.response.status,message: error.extensions.response.body,success: false,track: null};}};
Step 3) Test it in Sandbox
Now run the mutation again in Sandbox. You should get back a response object with a
data field instead of the
errors field.