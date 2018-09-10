Goal
Finish the
Track.author resolver, so that we can run the full query for the home page:
query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}
Code-Along
Step 1: Add a resolver skeleton to the resolver map
Start by setting up a skeleton for the
Track.author resolver in the resolver map:
export const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: (parent, args, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catsAPI.getAllTracks();}},Track: {author: () => {}}};
Step 2: Find the data source method that returns the data we need
Our schema tells us that the
Track.author field should return an
Author. And an
Author type has fields for an author's
id,
name, and
photo.
Looking at the
CatsAPI data source, which of these methods gives us back the data we need?
Step 3: Use the data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.
Inside the
Track.author resolver, get the
dataSources object out of the
context parameter, and then call the
getAuthor method:
export const resolvers = {Query: {// ...},Track: {author: (parent, args, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catsAPI.getAuthor(/* ??? */);}}};
But wait. We need to pass in an author id into the
getAuthor method. Where will we get that data from?
The
parent parameter
The
parent parameter contains the return value for this field's parent resolver. In other words, the return value of the previous resolver in the resolver chain.
The resolver chain
Let's take a closer look at what happens under the hood when our server tries to resolve this query:
query Query {tracksForHome {author {name}}}
- First, the
tracksForHomeresolver is called. This function returns an array of
Trackobjects.
- Our query asks for each track's
authorfield. So now the
Track.authorresolver function gets called, once for each track returned by
tracksForHome.
- The
Trackobject from
tracksForHomegets passed into the
parentparameter of the
Track.authorresolver function.
- The
- The
Track.authorresolver returns an
Authorobject based on the parent track passed in.
Resources:
- Apollo Docs: Resolver chains
- GraphQL Docs: Executing operations
Code-Along (continued)
Let's take a closer look at the
parent parameter inside the
Track.author resolver:
export const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: (parent, args, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catsAPI.getAllTracks();}},Track: {author: (parent, args, {dataSources}) => {console.log(parent);return dataSources.catsAPI.getAuthor(/* ??? */);}}};
Run the query in Sandbox again, then take a look at your terminal output. You should see a bunch of
Track objects printed out. Here's an example of one:
{id: 'c_0',thumbnail: 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg',topic: 'Cat-stronomy',authorId: 'cat-1',title: 'Cat-stronomy, an introduction',description: 'Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.',numberOfViews: 30,numberOfLikes: 0,createdAt: '2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z',length: 2377,modulesCount: 10,modules: ['l_0', 'l_1', 'l_2','l_3', 'l_4', 'l_5','l_6', 'l_7', 'l_8','l_9']}
The
parent track has a field called
authorId. This is just what we need to pass into the
getAuthor method!
Destructure the
parent parameter to get the
authorId, then pass that into the
getAuthor method. (You can also delete the
console.log statement now.)
export const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: (parent, args, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catsAPI.getAllTracks();}},Track: {author: ({authorId}, args, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catsAPI.getAuthor(authorId);}}};
Check your work in Apollo Sandbox
Now, when you run the full home page query, you should get data back successfully!
query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}