Progress check-in

We've got a data source that's connected to our Catstronauts REST API. Now let's take a break from this and swap over to working on our resolvers.

Goal

Set up the resolvers needed to populate the fields for the the following operation:

query Query { tracksForHome { id } } Copy

The plan

Create a resolver map in our resolvers.js file.

A resolver map is an object that contains all the resolver functions for your server. Each resolver function's name should match the name of the field it populates.

Example resolver map:

const resolvers = { Query : { numberSix : ( ) => { return 6 ; } , numberSeven : ( ) => { return 7 ; } } } ; Copy

Code-Along

Create a resolver map in the src/resolvers.js file. Let's start with the Query.tracksForHome field. Our tracksForHome field has a type of [Track!]! , so its resolver needs to return an array of Track objects. Let's hard-code this return value for now:

src/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( ) => { return [ { id : 5 } ] ; } } } ; module . exports = resolvers ; Copy

Now import the resolver map into server index.js , and pass it into your ApolloServer instance:

src/index.js const resolvers = require ( './resolvers' ) ; const CatstronautsAPI = require ( './datasources/catstronauts-api' ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { catstronautsAPI : new CatstronautsAPI ( ) } ; } } ) ;

Run the query in Sandbox and verify that you get back your hard-coded value for the track's id .

query Query { tracksForHome { id } } Copy

Expected response: