Progress check-in
We've got a data source that's connected to our Catstronauts REST API. Now let's take a break from this and swap over to working on our resolvers.
Goal
Set up the resolvers needed to populate the fields for the the following operation:
query Query {tracksForHome {id}}
The plan
Create a resolver map in our
resolvers.js file.
A resolver map is an object that contains all the resolver functions for your server. Each resolver function's name should match the name of the field it populates.
Example resolver map:
const resolvers = {Query: {numberSix: () => {return 6;},numberSeven: () => {return 7;}}};
Code-Along
- Create a resolver map in the
src/resolvers.jsfile. Let's start with the
Query.tracksForHomefield. Our
tracksForHomefield has a type of
[Track!]!, so its resolver needs to return an array of
Trackobjects. Let's hard-code this return value for now:
src/resolvers.js
const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: () => {return [{id: 5}];}}};module.exports = resolvers;
- Now import the resolver map into server
index.js, and pass it into your
ApolloServerinstance:
src/index.js
// ... importsconst resolvers = require('./resolvers');const CatstronautsAPI = require('./datasources/catstronauts-api');const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,dataSources: () => {return {catstronautsAPI: new CatstronautsAPI()};}});
- Run the query in Sandbox and verify that you get back your hard-coded value for the track's
id.
query Query {tracksForHome {id}}
Expected response:
{"data": {"tracksForHome": [{"id": "5"}]}}