10. Code-Along: Resolver map
2m

Progress check-in

We've got a data source that's connected to our Catstronauts REST API. Now let's take a break from this and swap over to working on our resolvers.

Goal

Set up the resolvers needed to populate the fields for the the following operation:

query Query {
  tracksForHome {
    id
  }
}

The plan

Create a resolver map in our resolvers.js file.

A resolver map is an object that contains all the resolver functions for your server. Each resolver function's name should match the name of the field it populates.

Example resolver map:

const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    numberSix: () => {
      return 6;
    },
    numberSeven: () => {
      return 7;
    }
  }
};

Code-Along

  1. Create a resolver map in the src/resolvers.js file. Let's start with the Query.tracksForHome field. Our tracksForHome field has a type of [Track!]!, so its resolver needs to return an array of Track objects. Let's hard-code this return value for now:
src/resolvers.js
const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    tracksForHome: () => {
      return [
        {
          id: 5
        }
      ];
    }
  }
};


module.exports = resolvers;
  1. Now import the resolver map into server index.js, and pass it into your ApolloServer instance:
src/index.js
// ... imports


const resolvers = require('./resolvers'); 
const CatstronautsAPI = require('./datasources/catstronauts-api');


const server = new ApolloServer({
  typeDefs,
  resolvers, 
  dataSources: () => {
    return {
      catstronautsAPI: new CatstronautsAPI()
    };
  }
});
  1. Run the query in Sandbox and verify that you get back your hard-coded value for the track's id.
query Query {
  tracksForHome {
    id
  }
}

Expected response:

{
  "data": {
    "tracksForHome": [
      {
        "id": "5"
      }
    ]
  }
}
Previous
Next