9. Code-Along: RESTDataSource skeleton
The plan

Goal: Build the skeleton for the RESTDataSource we'll use to talk to the Catstronauts REST API.

Note: In your own projects, this is where you'd install the apollo-datasource-rest directory. But your starter code already includes that package for you!

Code-Along

  1. Set up the skeleton for the CatstronautsAPI class:
src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js
const {RESTDataSource} = require('apollo-datasource-rest');


class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource {
  constructor() {
    super();


    // the Catstronauts catalog is hosted on this server
    this.baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/';
  }
}


module.exports = CatstronautsAPI;
  1. Now we can import this class into our index.js file and pass it into our ApolloServer instance as a data source:
src/index.js
// Replace mocks import with our RESTDataSource
- const mocks = require('./mocks');
+ const CatstronautsAPI = require('./datasources/catstronauts-api');
const server = new ApolloServer({
  typeDefs,
-  mocks,
+  dataSources: () => {
+    return {
+      catstronautsAPI: new CatstronautsAPI()
+    };
+  }
});
  1. Check that your server code recompiles without any errors.

