The plan
Goal: Build the skeleton for the RESTDataSource we'll use to talk to the Catstronauts REST API.
Note: In your own projects, this is where you'd install the
apollo-datasource-rest directory. But your starter code already includes that package for you!
Code-Along
- Set up the skeleton for the CatstronautsAPI class:
src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js
const {RESTDataSource} = require('apollo-datasource-rest');class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource {constructor() {super();// the Catstronauts catalog is hosted on this serverthis.baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/';}}module.exports = CatstronautsAPI;
- Now we can import this class into our
index.jsfile and pass it into our
ApolloServerinstance as a data source:
src/index.js
// Replace mocks import with our RESTDataSource- const mocks = require('./mocks');+ const CatstronautsAPI = require('./datasources/catstronauts-api');const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,- mocks,+ dataSources: () => {+ return {+ catstronautsAPI: new CatstronautsAPI()+ };+ }});
- Check that your server code recompiles without any errors.
Task!