The plan
Goal: Replace the mock data in our GraphQL server with a RESTDataSource that talks to the Catstronauts REST API.
Note: This RESTDataSource has already been created for you! It lives in the
server/src/datasources/cats-api.js file.
Code-Along
- In the
server/src/index.jsfile, start by removing the code for passing mock data into our
ApolloServerinstance. (Notice that you'll need to pass in
typeDefsto the
ApolloServerconfiguration object.)
src/index.js
// ... other imports- import { addMocksToSchema } from "@graphql-tools/mock";- import { makeExecutableSchema } from "@graphql-tools/schema";- import { mocks } from "./mocks.js";const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync("./src/schema.graphql", { encoding: "utf-8" }));const server = new ApolloServer({- schema: addMocksToSchema({- schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),- mocks,+ typeDefs}),});const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {listen: { port: process.env.PORT || 4000 },});console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
- Import the
CatsAPIRESTDataSource class.
src/index.js
// ... other importsimport {CatsAPI} from './datasources/cats-api.js';const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync('./src/schema.graphql', {encoding: 'utf-8'}));const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs});const {url} = await startStandaloneServer(server, {listen: {port: process.env.PORT || 4000}});console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
- Update your
startStandaloneServeroptions to match the code below. This adds a new property called
context, which is an async function that returns an object to be shared between all resolvers for an operation. (We'll talk more about
contextlater.)
src/index.js
const {url} = await startStandaloneServer(server, {listen: {port: process.env.PORT || 4000},context: async () => {return {dataSources: {catsAPI: new CatsAPI()}};}});
- Check that your server code recompiles without any errors.
Task!