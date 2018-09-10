Default resolvers
If you don't define a resolver function for a field, Apollo Server defines one automatically.
Pro Tip: Curious where this logic comes from? It's defined in the
graphql-js implementation!
Resource:
- Apollo Docs: Default resolvers
The
parent parameter
The
parent parameter contains the return value for this field's parent resolver. In other words, the return value of the previous resolver in the resolver chain.
The resolver chain
Let's take a closer look at what happens under the hood when our server tries to resolve this query:
query Query {tracksForHome {id}}
- First, the
tracksForHomeresolver is called. This function returns an array of
Trackobjects.
- Our query asks for each track's
idfield. So now the
Track.idresolver function gets called, once for each track returned by
tracksForHome.
- The
Trackobject from
tracksForHomegets passed into the
parentparameter of the
Track.idresolver function.
- (In our case,
Track.idis a default resolver.)
- The
- The
Track.idresolver returns the
idfield from the the track in its
parent.
Resources:
- Apollo Docs: Resolver chains
- GraphQL Docs: Executing operations
Demo: The
parent parameter
Let's take a closer look at the
parent parameter by (temporarily) replacing the default resolver for the
Track.id field:
const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: (_, __, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.catstronautsAPI.getAllTracks();}},Track: {id: parent => {console.log(parent);return parent.id;}}};
Run the query in Sandbox, then take a look at your terminal output. You should see a bunch of
Track objects printed out. Here's an example of one:
{id: 'c_0',thumbnail: 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg',topic: 'Cat-stronomy',authorId: 'cat-1',title: 'Cat-stronomy, an introduction',description: 'Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.',numberOfViews: 30,numberOfLikes: 0,createdAt: '2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z',length: 2377,modulesCount: 10,modules: ['l_0', 'l_1', 'l_2','l_3', 'l_4', 'l_5','l_6', 'l_7', 'l_8','l_9']}
The
parent track has a field called
id. That's what the
Track.id default resolver returns.
(You can delete the
Track.id resolver now, since we don't need it.)