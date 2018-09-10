Default resolvers

If you don't define a resolver function for a field, Apollo Server defines one automatically.

Pro Tip: Curious where this logic comes from? It's defined in the graphql-js implementation!

Resource:

Apollo Docs: Default resolvers

The parent parameter

The parent parameter contains the return value for this field's parent resolver. In other words, the return value of the previous resolver in the resolver chain.

The resolver chain

Let's take a closer look at what happens under the hood when our server tries to resolve this query:

query Query { tracksForHome { id } } Copy

First, the tracksForHome resolver is called. This function returns an array of Track objects. Our query asks for each track's id field. So now the Track.id resolver function gets called, once for each track returned by tracksForHome . The Track object from tracksForHome gets passed into the parent parameter of the Track.id resolver function.

object from gets passed into the parameter of the resolver function. (In our case, Track.id is a default resolver.) The Track.id resolver returns the id field from the the track in its parent .

Resources:

Demo: The parent parameter

Let's take a closer look at the parent parameter by (temporarily) replacing the default resolver for the Track.id field:

src/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) ; } } , Track : { id : parent => { console . log ( parent ) ; return parent . id ; } } } ;

Run the query in Sandbox, then take a look at your terminal output. You should see a bunch of Track objects printed out. Here's an example of one:

{ id : 'c_0' , thumbnail : 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg' , topic : 'Cat-stronomy' , authorId : 'cat-1' , title : 'Cat-stronomy, an introduction' , description : 'Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.' , numberOfViews : 30 , numberOfLikes : 0 , createdAt : '2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z' , length : 2377 , modulesCount : 10 , modules : [ 'l_0' , 'l_1' , 'l_2' , 'l_3' , 'l_4' , 'l_5' , 'l_6' , 'l_7' , 'l_8' , 'l_9' ] }

The parent track has a field called id . That's what the Track.id default resolver returns.