schema.graphql

type Query { " Query to get tracks array for the homepage grid " tracksForHome : [ Track ! ] ! " Fetch a specific track, provided a track's ID " track ( id : ID ! ) : Track ! " Fetch a specific module, provided a module's ID " module ( id : ID ! ) : Module ! } " A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic " type Track { id : ID ! " The track's title " title : String ! " The track's main Author " author : Author ! " The track's illustration to display in track card or track page detail " thumbnail : String " The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds " length : Int " The number of modules this track contains " modulesCount : Int " The track's complete description, can be in markdown format " description : String " The number of times a track has been viewed " numberOfViews : Int " The track's complete array of Modules " modules : [ Module ! ] ! " The number of likes a track has received " numberOfLikes : Int } " Author of a complete Track or a Module " type Author { id : ID ! " Author's first and last name " name : String ! " Author's profile picture " photo : String } " A Module is a single unit of teaching. Multiple Modules compose a Track " type Module { id : ID ! " The module's title " title : String ! " The module's length in seconds " length : Int " The module's text-based description, can be in markdown format. In case of a video, it will be the enriched transcript " content : String " The module's video url, for video-based modules " videoUrl : String }