Task: Write schema file as SDL (don't worry about mutations for now.)
See solution below if you need help.
schema.graphql
type Query {"Query to get tracks array for the homepage grid"tracksForHome: [Track!]!"Fetch a specific track, provided a track's ID"track(id: ID!): Track!"Fetch a specific module, provided a module's ID"module(id: ID!): Module!}"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track {id: ID!"The track's title"title: String!"The track's main Author"author: Author!"The track's illustration to display in track card or track page detail"thumbnail: String"The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds"length: Int"The number of modules this track contains"modulesCount: Int"The track's complete description, can be in markdown format"description: String"The number of times a track has been viewed"numberOfViews: Int"The track's complete array of Modules"modules: [Module!]!"The number of likes a track has received"numberOfLikes: Int}"Author of a complete Track or a Module"type Author {id: ID!"Author's first and last name"name: String!"Author's profile picture"photo: String}"A Module is a single unit of teaching. Multiple Modules compose a Track"type Module {id: ID!"The module's title"title: String!"The module's length in seconds"length: Int"The module's text-based description, can be in markdown format. In case of a video, it will be the enriched transcript"content: String"The module's video url, for video-based modules"videoUrl: String}
Check your work
Run the following queries that the client needs. You should get back some mock data as a response.
Homepage
query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}
Track details page
query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
Variables:
{"trackId": "c_0"}
Module details page
query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}
Variables
{"moduleId": "l_0", "trackId": "c_0"}