7. Exercise: Convert your data map to SDL


Task: Write schema file as SDL (don't worry about mutations for now.)

See solution below if you need help.

schema.graphql
type Query {
  "Query to get tracks array for the homepage grid"
  tracksForHome: [Track!]!
  "Fetch a specific track, provided a track's ID"
  track(id: ID!): Track!
  "Fetch a specific module, provided a module's ID"
  module(id: ID!): Module!
}


"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"
type Track {
  id: ID!
  "The track's title"
  title: String!
  "The track's main Author"
  author: Author!
  "The track's illustration to display in track card or track page detail"
  thumbnail: String
  "The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds"
  length: Int
  "The number of modules this track contains"
  modulesCount: Int
  "The track's complete description, can be in markdown format"
  description: String
  "The number of times a track has been viewed"
  numberOfViews: Int
  "The track's complete array of Modules"
  modules: [Module!]!
  "The number of likes a track has received"
  numberOfLikes: Int
}


"Author of a complete Track or a Module"
type Author {
  id: ID!
  "Author's first and last name"
  name: String!
  "Author's profile picture"
  photo: String
}


"A Module is a single unit of teaching. Multiple Modules compose a Track"
type Module {
  id: ID!
  "The module's title"
  title: String!
  "The module's length in seconds"
  length: Int
  "The module's text-based description, can be in markdown format. In case of a video, it will be the enriched transcript"
  content: String
  "The module's video url, for video-based modules"
  videoUrl: String
}

Check your work

Run the following queries that the client needs. You should get back some mock data as a response.

Homepage

query GetTracksForHomepage {
  tracksForHome {
    id
    title
    thumbnail
    length
    modulesCount
    author {
      id
      name
      photo
    }
  }
}

Track details page

query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    author {
      id
      name
      photo
    }
    thumbnail
    length
    modulesCount
    numberOfViews
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
    description
  }
}

Variables:

{"trackId": "c_0"}

Module details page

query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {
  module(id: $moduleId) {
    id
    title
    content
    videoUrl
  }
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
  }
}

Variables

{"moduleId": "l_0", "trackId": "c_0"}
