Task: Increase the
numberOfLikes for a specific track.
Bonus Challenge: Optimize these mutation response types by creating a
MutationResponseinterface.
Update schema.type Mutation {"Increment the number of views of a given track, when the track card is clicked"incrementTrackViews(trackId: ID!): TrackMutationResponse!"Like a specific track"likeTrack(trackId: ID!): TrackMutationResponse!}
Add data source method.incrementTrackLikes(trackId) {return this.patch(`track/${trackId}/numberOfLikes`);}
Add resolver.likeTrack: async (_, { trackId }, { dataSources }) => {const track = await dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackLikes(trackId);return {code: 200,success: true,message: `Successfully incremented number of likes for track ${trackId}`,track,};},
Check your work
You should be able to run this mutation in Sandbox:
mutation LikeTrack($trackId: ID!) {likeTrack(trackId: $trackId) {successtrack {idnumberOfLikes}}}
In the Variables panel:
{"trackId": "c_0"}
Your response should look something like this (note that the
numberOfLikes value may be different):
{"data": {"likeTrack": {"code": 200,"success": true,"message": "Successfully incremented number of likes for track c_2","track": {"id": "c_0","numberOfLikes": 4}}}}