16. Exercise: Implement the likeTrack mutation
Task: Increase the numberOfLikes for a specific track.

  • Bonus Challenge: Optimize these mutation response types by creating a MutationResponse interface.

  • Resource: Apollo Docs: Structuring mutation responses

  1. Update schema.

    type Mutation {
      "Increment the number of views of a given track, when the track card is clicked"
      incrementTrackViews(trackId: ID!): TrackMutationResponse!
      "Like a specific track"
      likeTrack(trackId: ID!): TrackMutationResponse!
    }

  2. Add data source method.

    incrementTrackLikes(trackId) {
      return this.patch(`track/${trackId}/numberOfLikes`);
    }

  3. Add resolver.

    likeTrack: async (_, { trackId }, { dataSources }) => {
       const track = await dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackLikes(trackId);
    

       return {
         code: 200,
         success: true,
         message: `Successfully incremented number of likes for track ${trackId}`,
         track,
       };
    },

Check your work

You should be able to run this mutation in Sandbox:

mutation LikeTrack($trackId: ID!) {
  likeTrack(trackId: $trackId) {
    success
    track {
      id
      numberOfLikes
    }
  }
}

In the Variables panel:

{"trackId": "c_0"}

Your response should look something like this (note that the numberOfLikes value may be different):

{
  "data": {
    "likeTrack": {
      "code": 200,
      "success": true,
      "message": "Successfully incremented number of likes for track c_2",
      "track": {
        "id": "c_0",
        "numberOfLikes": 4
      }
    }
  }
}
