The
args parameter
The
args parameter contains any arguments that are passed into the field by the client. It's the second positional parameter in a resolver function.
Example:
In the GraphQL operation below, the
movie field has one argument called
id.
query GetMovie {movie(id: ID!): Movie {title}}
Within the
movie(id: ID!) resolver, we can access the
id field argument using the
args parameter:
const resolvers = {Query: {movie: (_, args) {const movieId = args.id}}}
Instructions
Use the
args parameter to write resolvers for the
track(id: ID!) and
module(id: ID!) resolvers.
Then check your work by making some test queries in Apollo Sandbox.
Solution
Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:
And here's what your data source class should look like:
Task!
Congratulations, you've now finished everything the client needs to return data for the Catstronauts home page!