14. Exercise: The args parameter
The args parameter contains any arguments that are passed into the field by the client. It's the second positional parameter in a resolver function.

Example:

In the GraphQL operation below, the movie field has one argument called id.

query GetMovie {
  movie(id: ID!): Movie {
    title
  }
}

Within the movie(id: ID!) resolver, we can access the id field argument using the args parameter:

const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    movie: (_, args) {
      const movieId = args.id
    }
  }
}

Instructions

Use the args parameter to write resolvers for the track(id: ID!) and module(id: ID!) resolvers.

Then check your work by making some test queries in Apollo Sandbox.

Solution

Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:

And here's what your data source class should look like:

Task!

Congratulations, you've now finished everything the client needs to return data for the Catstronauts home page!

