The args parameter

The args parameter contains any arguments that are passed into the field by the client. It's the second positional parameter in a resolver function.

Example:

In the GraphQL operation below, the movie field has one argument called id .

query GetMovie { movie ( id : ID ! ) : Movie { title } } Copy

Within the movie(id: ID!) resolver, we can access the id field argument using the args parameter:

const resolvers = { Query : { movie : ( _ , args ) { const movieId = args . id } } } Copy

Instructions

Use the args parameter to write resolvers for the track(id: ID!) and module(id: ID!) resolvers.

Then check your work by making some test queries in Apollo Sandbox.

Solution

Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:

Expand to show src/resolvers.js file src/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) } track : ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getTrack ( id ) } , module : ( _ , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getModule ( id ) } } , Track : { } , } ; module . exports = resolvers ;

And here's what your data source class should look like:

Expand to show src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js file You only need to write two new resolver functions yourself. The default resolvers can handle the rest! src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js const { RESTDataSource } = require ( 'apollo-datasource-rest' ) ; class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor ( ) { } getTrack ( trackId ) { return this . get ( ` track/ ${ trackId } ` ) } getModule ( moduleId ) { return this . get ( ` module/ ${ moduleId } ` ) } } module . exports = CatstronautsAPI ;

Task! I can successfully run the full tracksForHome query (with all the sub-fields selected).