13. Exercise: Write resolvers!
Instructions

Use what you've learned to write the rest of the resolvers for the full tracksForHome query (with all the sub-fields selected).

query GetTracksForHome {
  tracksForHome {
    id
    title
    author {
      id
      name
      photo
    }
    thumbnail
    length
    modulesCount
    description
    numberOfViews
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
      content
      videoUrl
    }
    numberOfLikes
  }
}
  • Catstronauts REST API

Remember: The general process for writing a resolver:

  1. Figure out which endpoint from the REST API gives us the data we need.
  2. Update our RESTDataSource class to include a method that calls that endpoint (if needed).
  3. Use the new data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.

Hints

  • Test out each field one at a time. Then once they're all returning data correctly, try the full query.
  • You may not need to write resolvers for every field. Use Sandbox to check which default resolvers already return the right data for you!

Solution

Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:

And here's what your data source class should look like:

Task!

Well done, you've now finished all the read operations for the Catstronauts API!

