Instructions
Use what you've learned to write the rest of the resolvers for the full
tracksForHome query (with all the sub-fields selected).
query GetTracksForHome {tracksForHome {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountdescriptionnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelengthcontentvideoUrl}numberOfLikes}}
Remember: The general process for writing a resolver:
- Figure out which endpoint from the REST API gives us the data we need.
- Update our RESTDataSource class to include a method that calls that endpoint (if needed).
- Use the new data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.
Hints
- Test out each field one at a time. Then once they're all returning data correctly, try the full query.
- You may not need to write resolvers for every field. Use Sandbox to check which default resolvers already return the right data for you!
Solution
Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:
And here's what your data source class should look like:
Task!
Well done, you've now finished all the read operations for the Catstronauts API!