Instructions

Use what you've learned to write the rest of the resolvers for the full tracksForHome query (with all the sub-fields selected).

query GetTracksForHome { tracksForHome { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount description numberOfViews modules { id title length content videoUrl } numberOfLikes } } Copy

Remember: The general process for writing a resolver: Figure out which endpoint from the REST API gives us the data we need. Update our RESTDataSource class to include a method that calls that endpoint (if needed). Use the new data source method in our resolver function to return the correct data for that field.

Hints

Test out each field one at a time. Then once they're all returning data correctly, try the full query.

You may not need to write resolvers for every field. Use Sandbox to check which default resolvers already return the right data for you!

Solution

Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:

Expand to show src/resolvers.js file You only need to write two new resolver functions yourself. The default resolvers can handle the rest! src/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) } } , Track : { author : ( { authorId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) } , modules : ( { id } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . getModules ( id ) } } , } ; module . exports = resolvers ;

And here's what your data source class should look like:

Expand to show src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js file src/datasources/catstronauts-api.js const { RESTDataSource } = require ( 'apollo-datasource-rest' ) ; class CatstronautsAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor ( ) { super ( ) ; this . baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/' ; } getAllTracks ( ) { return this . get ( 'tracks' ) } getAuthor ( authorId ) { return this . get ( ` author/ ${ authorId } ` ) } getModules ( trackId ) { return this . get ( ` track/ ${ trackId } /modules ` ) } } module . exports = CatstronautsAPI ;

Task! I can successfully run the full track(id: ID!) and module(id: ID!) queries in Sandbox (with all the sub-fields selected).