Instructions
Use what you've learned to write the rest of the resolvers needed to make the queries on the track and module pages work.
Track details page
query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
Variables:
{"trackId": "c_0"}
Module details page
query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}
Variables:
{"moduleId": "l_0", "trackId": "c_0"}
- Resource: Catstronauts REST API
Remember: The general process for writing a resolver:
- Add a resolver function skeleton to our resolver map.
- Find the data source method that returns the data we need.
- Use the data source method in our resolver function.
Hints
- Test out each query one field at a time. Then once all fields return data correctly, try the full query.
- You may not need to write resolvers for every field. Use Sandbox to check which default resolvers already return the right data for you!
Solution
Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:
Task!
Well done, you've now finished all the read operations for the Catstronauts API!