Instructions

Use what you've learned to write the rest of the resolvers needed to make the queries on the track and module pages work.

Track details page

query GetTrackDetails ( $trackId : ID ! ) { track ( id : $trackId ) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews modules { id title length } description } } Copy

Variables:

{ "trackId" : "c_0" } Copy

Module details page

query GetModuleAndParentTrack ( $moduleId : ID ! , $trackId : ID ! ) { module ( id : $moduleId ) { id title content videoUrl } track ( id : $trackId ) { id title modules { id title length } } } Copy

Variables:

{ "moduleId" : "l_0" , "trackId" : "c_0" } Copy

Remember: The general process for writing a resolver: Add a resolver function skeleton to our resolver map. Find the data source method that returns the data we need. Use the data source method in our resolver function.

Hints

Test out each query one field at a time. Then once all fields return data correctly, try the full query.

You may not need to write resolvers for every field. Use Sandbox to check which default resolvers already return the right data for you!

Solution

Here's what your resolver map should look like when you're finished:

Expand to show src/resolvers.js file src/resolvers.js export const resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( parent , args , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catsAPI . getAllTracks ( ) } , track : ( parent , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catsAPI . getTrack ( id ) ; } , module : ( parent , { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catsAPI . getModule ( id ) ; } , } , Track : { author : ( { authorId } , args , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catsAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) } , modules : ( { id } , args , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catsAPI . getModules ( id ) } } , } ;

Task! I can successfully run the full queries for the track and module pages.