Code-Along: Add a mutation for incrementing the number of views for a track
Open up
schema.graphql.
Add the
Mutationtype. We'll define the
incrementTrackViewsfield here. It will return a
TrackMutationResponse. It also uses a
trackIdargument to specify which track is getting more views.type Mutation {"Increase the number of page views for a track by 1"incrementTrackViews(trackId: ID!): TrackMutationResponse!}
Define the
TrackMutationResponseusing the fields we went over earlier. We'll also return a
trackfield to represent the track we mutated.type TrackMutationResponse {"The HTTP code for the mutation"code: Int!"A flag for whether or not the mutation completed successfully"success: Boolean!"Human-readable message with additional info about the mutation"message: String!"The mutated Track object"track: Track}
Check your work
Open up Sandbox and add a new tab.
Build a mutation:mutation IncrementTrackViews($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) {incrementTrackViews(trackId: $incrementTrackViewsId) {codemessagesuccesstrack {idnumberOfViews}}}
Variables:{"incrementTrackViewsId": "c_0"}
When we run the operation, we should get an error
"Cannot return null for non-nullable field Mutation.".
What does this error mean? What does it tell us we need to do?
Adding the data source
What REST API endpoint do we need for the data we want?PATCH /track/:id/numberOfViews
Open up
datasources/catstronauts-api.jsand add a new method to increment the number of track views using the REST API endpoint above.incrementTrackViews(id) {return this.patch(`track/${id}/numberOfViews`)}
Adding a resolver
Open up
resolvers.js.
Let's add a
Mutationkey to our
resolversobject and add our
incrementTrackViewsresolver function.Mutation: {incrementTrackViews: () => {},},
Inside, we need to call the
incrementTrackViewsmethod we just set up. For that, we need two things: the track's id, and the data source. We can get the track's id through the
argumentsparameter, and the data source through the
contextparameter, so we'll destructure those.Mutation: {incrementTrackViews: (_, { trackId }, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackViews(trackId);},},
But according to our schema, we don't just return the track, we want to return more information. See
TrackMutationResponsetype in the schema.
So we'll await the results of this API call, before returning that other information (
code,
success,
message).incrementTrackViews: async (_, {trackId}, {dataSources}) => {const track = await dataSources.catstronautsAPI.incrementTrackViews(trackId);return {code: 200,message: 'Successfully incremented track views',success: true,track};},
Check your work round 2
Test our query in Apollo Studio again... and it works!
mutation IncrementTrackViews($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) {incrementTrackViews(trackId: $incrementTrackViewsId) {codemessagesuccesstrack {idnumberOfViews}}}
Variables:
{"incrementTrackViewsId": "c_0"}