Inside, we need to call the incrementTrackViews method we just set up. For that, we need two things: the track's id, and the data source. We can get the track's id through the arguments parameter, and the data source through the context parameter, so we'll destructure those.

Mutation : { incrementTrackViews : ( _ , { trackId } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . catstronautsAPI . incrementTrackViews ( trackId ) ; } , } , Copy